xQc Addresses Backlash Over RGG Studio Game Sponsorship

Renowned French-Canadian streamer, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, found himself in the eye of a storm on January 21, 2024, when he addressed the backlash he had received after accepting a sponsorship from RGG Studio for their upcoming game, 'Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth'. The controversy stemmed from a section of the online community, particularly a user known as Kokahi on platform X, who questioned the choice of xQc as the face of the game's promotion.
The Controversy Unveiled
During his livestream, xQc responded to the criticism, expressing bemusement at the apparent animosity directed towards him for promoting the game. He specifically highlighted a comment accusing him of flaunting wealth as part of the promotion, which he dismissed with a dash of humor. The sensation from Quebec further dwelt on the irony of being called 'broke' for accepting a sponsorship and did not shy away from discussing the wave of negativity he had encountered on Twitter.
Reactions From Fans
Post xQc's response, his fans flooded various platforms with their opinions. Some rallied in support of their favorite streamer and defended his decision, while others echoed the initial criticism. The controversy underscored the delicate balance of using influencer sponsorships to market games, highlighting the potential risk of alienating loyal fans of the franchise.
Looking Forward: 'Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth'
Despite the controversy, anticipation for 'Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth' continues to build. The game is slated for release on January 26, 2024, and is expected to be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, and Microsoft Windows.