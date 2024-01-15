Xilam Animation’s Series Score Big on Netflix and Global TV

French animation powerhouse, Xilam Animation, has made a splash in the global media landscape, with its animated series clocking an impressive 93.5 million viewing hours on Netflix in the first half of 2023. This feat has propelled Xilam to the pinnacle of European studios in terms of presence on the popular streaming platform.

Standout Performances

According to Netflix’s ‘What We Watched’ report for January to June 2023, Xilam’s series Zig & Sharko and Karate Sheep emerged as viewer favourites. Zig & Sharko chalked up 40 million viewing hours, while Karate Sheep followed close behind with 20 million hours. The preschool series Oggy Oggy and its sequel Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation also made their mark, collectively pulling in over 33 million viewing hours.

Global Broadcasting Partnerships

Xilam’s content has not only found success online, but also through global broadcasting partnerships. The fourth season of Zig & Sharko has been acquired by broadcasters in multiple countries. Karate Sheep, on the other hand, has extended its global footprint with new alliances in nations such as Italy, India, China, the Czech Republic, and the United Arab Emirates. Broadcast partners for the series range from K+ Vietnam and Media Prima Malaysia to Warner Bros Discovery, Sony, Youku, Nova, and Etisalat.

The Power of Animation

Marc du Pontavice, CEO of Xilam, attributes this sweeping success to the comedic appeal inherent in their characters and storylines. Xilam’s portfolio, which includes over 2,800 episodes and three feature films, is distributed to over 190 countries, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the animation industry. With its unique blend of creativity and humour, Xilam Animation continues to charm audiences worldwide, one animated episode at a time.