Arts & Entertainment

Xavi’s ‘La Diabla’ Fuels Global Popularity of ‘Corridos Tumbados’ Amid Calls for Greater Female Representation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
The global music scene is witnessing a renaissance in the popularity of Mexican ‘corridos tumbados’ music. The driving force behind this surge is the growing cadre of artists like Peso Pluma, Eslabon Armando, and now, Joshua Xavier Gutiérrez, known to his fans as Xavi. Xavi’s chart-busting track, “La Diabla,” has caught the attention of listeners worldwide, recording a staggering four million daily streams on Spotify and making significant strides on YouTube’s global charts.

Xavi’s Rise to Stardom

Xavi’s music career kicked off at the tender age of 16 with his debut single “Vete Ya.” His unique fusion of reggaeton and pop with ‘corridos tumbados’ struck a chord with listeners and marked the beginning of his ascent in the music industry. Now, at 19, Xavi is signed with the renowned Interscope Records and has caught the attention of global artists like Karol G. His success story is a testament to the power of fresh sound and innovative blending of genres.

Towards an Inclusive Music Space

However, the booming ‘corridos tumbados’ music scene in 2024 faces a significant challenge: the underrepresentation of women. According to artists, executives, and industry insiders, there is an urgent need to make more room for female artists within this emerging urban Mexican genre. Record companies like Rancho Humilde are taking the lead, promoting women in ‘corridos tumbados’ and other fusions of regional Mexican with urban Latin and Anglo sounds.

Women Making Their Mark

Despite the challenges, female artists like Ivonne Galaz and Tania Domínguez are carving a niche for themselves in the Mexican urban music scene. Furthermore, the consumption of regional Mexican music saw a 42.1% increase in 2023. Global artists like Bad Bunny and Shakira have also dipped their toes in the genre, collaborating with bands from Sierra and Norteño. This push to increase collaborations with women in urban Mexico is already bearing fruit, with successful collaborations between female and male artists in the genre. As the music industry evolves, it’s clear that a more inclusive future is within reach.

Arts & Entertainment
