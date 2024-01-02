en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘X-Men ’97’: A Nostalgic Return and a New Era for X-Men in MCU

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
The superhero genre has dominated the small and big screens for years, and 2024 will be no exception. Marvel and DC have lined up a multitude of releases, including the highly anticipated ‘X-Men ’97’, a continuation of the much-loved animated series from the 90s. The series is set to debut on Disney+, carrying forward the legacy of the original and reintroducing fans to beloved characters and plotlines.

‘X-Men ’97’ – A Nostalgic Return

As the title suggests, ‘X-Men ’97’ picks up where the original series left off. The X-Men find themselves navigating a world without their mentor, Professor Xavier, who has been shot and has relocated to the Shiar homeworld to recuperate. The mantle of leadership falls on the reluctant shoulders of Magneto, a character traditionally portrayed as an antagonist. The first season of ‘X-Men ’97’ will span 10 episodes, with leaked episode titles stoking fervor and speculation among fans about potential plot twists.

A New Era for X-Men in MCU

While ‘X-Men ’97’ signifies a return to the past, it also heralds a new chapter for mutant-kind in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The series could provide the MCU with a platform to introduce individual mutants before integrating them into an ensemble team. In addition, the forthcoming ‘Deadpool 3’ may offer more insights into the X-Men’s future in the MCU, with rumors suggesting the introduction of X-Men from alternate timelines and even a standalone X-23 movie.

LEGO Joins the X-Men ’97’ Celebration

Accompanying the series’ release is a new X-Men X Jet LEGO set inspired by ‘X-Men ’97’. Comprising 359 pieces, 4 bags, and 4 minifigures, the set is now available at LEGO stores and online outlets. The reception has been mixed, with some fans expressing disappointment over the pricing and the quality of the Wolverine minifigure. Nevertheless, it remains a coveted item for X-Men aficionados.

In the end, ‘X-Men ’97’ promises to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane, while also paving the way for new adventures in the MCU. Whether it’s the return of the iconic theme song or the introduction of new plotlines, ‘X-Men ’97’ is set to be a fitting tribute to the original series and a thrilling addition to the Marvel universe.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

