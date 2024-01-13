en English
Arts & Entertainment

Wyclef Jean and TIAA Team Up to Address Retirement Savings Gap with New Song ‘Paper Right’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Wyclef Jean and TIAA Team Up to Address Retirement Savings Gap with New Song ‘Paper Right’

In a unique approach to address the retirement savings gap, financial services organization TIAA has partnered with hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean, unveiling a new song, Paper Right. The track, which also features artists Pusha T, Lola Brooke, Capella Grey, and Flau’jae, aims to inspire younger generations to think about their financial legacy and the importance of early retirement planning. The initiative is not just tuned to a beat but also to a noble cause, with all proceeds from the song benefiting First Generation Investors (FGI), a nonprofit committed to providing investment education to underserved high school students.

Music to Bridge the Retirement Savings Gap

Designed to resonate with the younger audience, the song is part of TIAA’s RetireInequality campaign. The campaign targets to shed light on the retirement and savings disparities that disproportionately affect Black Americans. Recent research indicates that over half of Black Americans are underprepared for retirement, a fact that has raised alarms among policymakers and advocacy groups alike.

StreamToStack: An Instagram Campaign

Alongside the song, TIAA has launched an Instagram ad campaign, StreamToStack, employing augmented reality to promote the song and its message of building a secure financial future. The campaign aims to instigate thought and conversation about financial planning and retirement among the younger demographics.

A Song to Inspire Generational Wealth

Thasunda Brown Duckett, TIAA’s CEO, emphasized the significance of early retirement planning as a key to bridge the retirement savings gap. The song Paper Right is now available on various streaming platforms, encouraging listeners to consider their financial legacy and the essence of early retirement planning. The initiative is not only about creating a catchy tune but also about starting essential conversations around retirement savings, improving financial education and literacy, and retiring inequality once and for all.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

