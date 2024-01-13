Wyclef Jean and TIAA Team Up to Address Retirement Savings Gap with New Song ‘Paper Right’

In a unique approach to address the retirement savings gap, financial services organization TIAA has partnered with hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean, unveiling a new song, Paper Right. The track, which also features artists Pusha T, Lola Brooke, Capella Grey, and Flau’jae, aims to inspire younger generations to think about their financial legacy and the importance of early retirement planning. The initiative is not just tuned to a beat but also to a noble cause, with all proceeds from the song benefiting First Generation Investors (FGI), a nonprofit committed to providing investment education to underserved high school students.

Music to Bridge the Retirement Savings Gap

Designed to resonate with the younger audience, the song is part of TIAA’s RetireInequality campaign. The campaign targets to shed light on the retirement and savings disparities that disproportionately affect Black Americans. Recent research indicates that over half of Black Americans are underprepared for retirement, a fact that has raised alarms among policymakers and advocacy groups alike.

StreamToStack: An Instagram Campaign

Alongside the song, TIAA has launched an Instagram ad campaign, StreamToStack, employing augmented reality to promote the song and its message of building a secure financial future. The campaign aims to instigate thought and conversation about financial planning and retirement among the younger demographics.

A Song to Inspire Generational Wealth

Thasunda Brown Duckett, TIAA’s CEO, emphasized the significance of early retirement planning as a key to bridge the retirement savings gap. The song Paper Right is now available on various streaming platforms, encouraging listeners to consider their financial legacy and the essence of early retirement planning. The initiative is not only about creating a catchy tune but also about starting essential conversations around retirement savings, improving financial education and literacy, and retiring inequality once and for all.