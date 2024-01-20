WWII POW 'Russian Bill's' Artwork Unveiled at Jersey Heritage

Jersey Heritage adds a significant piece to their Occupation collection as they unveil a still-life artwork by Feodor Polykarpovitch Burriy, known as 'Russian Bill', an escaped Russian prisoner of war during WWII, now displayed at the Occupation Tapestry Museum. The drawing, a poignant bowl of fruit, was created as a token of gratitude while Mr. Burriy was being clandestinely sheltered by islander Dorothy Huelin.

Burriy's Struggle and Survival

Mr. Burriy had been conscripted into slave labor by the German forces to build defenses on the island. Despite the grim circumstances, his story is one of resilience and human kindness. Among his protectors was Louisa Gould, a shop owner who harbored him like a son, only to be later betrayed, arrested, and killed in a concentration camp.

Artistic Endeavors Amidst War

Following his escape from servitude, Mr. Burriy found shelter with two conscientious objectors. During his time in hiding, his talent in art was nurtured. He created several portraits which were sold to islanders, showcasing his ability to find beauty amidst strife. The fruit bowl artwork, now on display, epitomizes this period of his life, a lasting testament to his spirit and the generosity of those who helped him.

Coming Full Circle

Though forced to return to Russia post-war, Mr. Burriy eventually made his way back to Jersey to honor those who aided him. He unveiled a plaque in memory of Mrs. Gould, a poignant tribute to one of his saviors. The donation of his artwork to Jersey Heritage not only adds a personal artefact from the Occupation era to their collection, but also provides a tangible connection to his incredible story of survival and gratitude.