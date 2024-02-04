WWE Superstar Nia Jax Expresses Desire to Appear on 'Peaky Blinders'

In a recent exchange with Sportskeeda, WWE Superstar Nia Jax revealed her desire to make an appearance on the popular Netflix series, 'Peaky Blinders.' Jax made no secret of her admiration for the critically acclaimed show, despite expressing some uncertainty over how she might fit into its narrative.

Jax's Love for 'Peaky Blinders'

The WWE Superstar radiated enthusiasm as she spoke about the quality of 'Peaky Blinders,' a show that, in her words, never fails to leave her wanting more. She voiced her eagerness for another season, hinting at the depth of her investment in the series. While she confessed she wasn't sure about the role she might play in such a show, her passion for it was unmistakable.

Jax's Interest in Reality Shows

Moving away from the gritty drama of 'Peaky Blinders,' Jax also expressed an interest in a different television genre - reality shows. She specifically named 'Selling Sunset,' a program that offers a glamorous look into the cutthroat world of Los Angeles real estate, as one that captivates her. It was clear from her comments that her television preferences are as diverse as her in-ring skills.

Potential Collaboration between WWE and Netflix

While Jax's desire to appear on 'Peaky Blinders' may seem like a far-fetched dream, the potential for such an opportunity is not entirely out of the realm of possibility. Nia Jax is currently a prominent part of WWE Raw, and with a ten-year deal between WWE and Netflix, the chance for her to feature on the streaming platform could become a reality. This collaboration could open doors for WWE Superstars like Jax to broaden their horizons and reach a wider audience.

The full interview, where Jax delves deeper into her favorite television shows, is available to watch on YouTube. The transcription of her quotes was kindly provided by Fightful.com.