Wuthering Waves Announces Second Beta Test and PlayStation Versions Amidst Genshin Impact Fan Backlash

In the world of video gaming, where fortunes can turn on the tide of public opinion, Chinese game developer Kuro Game has seized the moment. They have announced the second closed beta test for their upcoming action RPG, Wuthering Waves, a game that has drawn comparisons to the wildly popular, Genshin Impact. Notably, the announcement comes amidst a storm of criticism faced by Genshin Impact over its Lantern Rite event rewards.

Wuthering Waves - The New Wave of Action RPGs?

The comparisons to Genshin Impact aren't unwarranted. Like its successful predecessor, Wuthering Waves promises an open-world gameplay experience packed with fast-paced combat. Yet, the game has evolved significantly since its first beta test. Kuro Game has made dramatic improvements to the game's graphics, taking visual inspiration from anime. This addresses earlier feedback about the game's color palette and enhances the overall gaming experience.

The Second Beta Test: A Chance to Make Waves

Alongside the announcement of the game's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 availability, the developer has opened registrations for the second closed beta test until February 7. This test offers gamers the first look at the revamped Wuthering Waves, which has seen a complete rewrite of 90% of its story. The developer, known as Dong, believes that these changes will set the game apart and attract a loyal fanbase.

Riding the Tide of Genshin Impact's Backlash

The timing of Wuthering Waves' announcement is strategic. Genshin Impact, the game it's often compared to, is currently weathering criticism from its fanbase. The controversy revolves around the rewards for its annual Lantern Rite event, which has resulted in review bombing and protests against affiliated brands like Pizza Hut and KFC. Wuthering Waves aims to ride the wave of this backlash, attracting attention with its new trailer and beta test offering. It remains to be seen whether this strategy will pay off, but for now, Wuthering Waves is making a splash in the gaming world.