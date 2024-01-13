en English
Arts & Entertainment

Wu-Tang Clan Ignites CES with Electric Performance, Teases Las Vegas Residency

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:18 pm EST
Wu-Tang Clan Ignites CES with Electric Performance, Teases Las Vegas Residency

On January 12, 2024, the hallowed halls of Voltaire at The Venetian in Las Vegas echoed with the pulsating beats of legendary rap group, the Wu-Tang Clan. This exclusive performance, a part of the CES convention, drew in an engrossed audience of approximately 600 Yahoo employees, leaving many more on a waitlist that surpassed the venue’s capacity.

High-voltage Performance

The private show was a spectacle of vibrant energy and raw talent, with the Wu-Tang Clan delivering a riveting hip-hop rendition of ‘Come Together.’ Their powerful command over the call-and-response method kept the audience on their toes, creating an electric atmosphere that was palpable throughout the venue.

Honoring a Legend

In a touching tribute to their late member Ol’ Dirty Bastard (ODB), the group performed ‘Shimmy Shimmy Ya.’ This heartfelt homage encapsulated their message of unity, a testament to the strong bond that binds the Wu-Tang Clan together.

Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues … The Las Vegas Residency

Amidst the high-octane performance, the group teased their upcoming Las Vegas residency, titled ‘Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues … The Las Vegas Residency.’ Slated to kick off on February 9-10 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels, this residency is already generating waves of anticipation amongst fans.

Voltaire: A New Corporate Event Venue

The event also marked the first time Voltaire was configured for a convention event, showcasing its potential as a top-tier corporate event venue. Furthermore, One Steakhouse seized the opportunity to announce the launch of ‘Thursdays Live,’ a live-music series featuring singer Sara Loera, commencing on January 25, without any cover charge for the performances.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

