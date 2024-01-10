Wriggle Valley Players Celebrate 25 Years with Mardi Gras-Themed Masquerade Ball

Marking a quarter-century of captivating performances and community engagement, the Wriggle Valley Players, an amateur dramatic ensemble based near Yetminster, are commemorating their 25th anniversary in a grand style. They have organized a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras-themed masquerade ball, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 17, at Leigh Village Hall. The event is set to commence at 7 pm and is an adults-only gathering, with access limited to individuals who are 18 years and above.

Feast, Music, and Merriment

Adding a vibrant dimension to the celebration is a live performance by District 7, a pop/rock covers band known for its exhilarating performances. Revelers are not only in for a night of fantastic music but also a delightful two-course meal, making the evening a perfect blend of feast, music, and merriment. The Wriggle Valley Players’ commitment to supporting the community is evident in their plan to donate all profits generated from the event to local charities.

A Deviation from the Norm

Paul Attwell, the chairman of the Wriggle Valley Players, communicated his excitement about this milestone event. He emphasized the group’s intent to create an unforgettable and spectacular celebration that deviates from their typical theatrical productions. Over the years, the group, which consists of members from West Dorset and South Somerset, has entertained audiences with diverse shows, such as ‘Robin Hood’, ‘Snow White’, ‘Peter Pan’, and ‘The Nutcracker’.

Invitation to the Community

Attwell reminisced about the joy and memories associated with their performances and extended an invitation to the community to join in their anniversary festivities. Tickets for the masquerade ball can be procured through the Wriggle Valley Players’ website. Further information about the group and their activities can be accessed on their Facebook page. The unique celebration promises to be a night of fun, laughter, and community bonding, encapsulating the spirit that the Wriggle Valley Players have nurtured over the years.