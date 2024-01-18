en English
Arts & Entertainment

Worthy 100 Celebration: Honoring Changemakers and Recognizing CleanChoice Energy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Under the radiant Miami sky at the Faena Forum during Art Basel, the Worthy 100 Celebration unfurled in a grand spectacle of honor and recognition. This gala event was dedicated to lauding the remarkable individuals featured on the Worthy 100 list, published in Worth’s final issue of 2023. These individuals have harnessed their success to catalyze positive societal change, making their mark in various fields, from environmental activism to music and entrepreneurship.

Champions of Change: Nalleli Cobo and Brandon ‘Stix’ Salaam-Bailey

Among the celebrated was Nalleli Cobo, a fierce environmental activist whose advocacy work led to the closure of an AllenCo oil well. Her resilience was further tested in her personal battle with cancer, a fight she faced with the same determination that marks her activism. Another honoree was Brandon ‘Stix’ Salaam-Bailey, a rapper and founder of the ThinkWatts Foundation. Stix’s commitment to fostering sustainable change in disadvantaged communities through financial literacy and entrepreneurship initiatives has earned him a place on the list.

Luxury Partners: Bermuda Tourism, Karma Automotive, and flyExclusive

The Worthy 100 Celebration was further elevated by its partners, including Bermuda Tourism, Karma Automotive, and flyExclusive. These entities added a touch of luxury to the event with their sponsorships. Guests were treated to cocktails, a DJ, and a gift bag filled with exclusive offers. Karma Automotive showcased their latest electric luxury model, while Bermuda’s opulent lifestyle was also prominently featured.

A Night of Recognition and Celebration

Notable speakers, including Tommy Sowers of flyExclusive, Ticole Swan of Bermuda Tourism, and William Monroe of Karma, shared their insights during the festivities, reinforcing the event’s central theme of societal impact through personal success. The evening was a harmonious blend of conviviality and recognition, emphasizing that success, when used positively, can be a powerful tool for societal change.

Meanwhile, CleanChoice Energy, a provider of 100% pollution-free energy, has been recognized as a 2024 Top Impact Company by Real Leaders. The company, committed to sustainability and positive community impact, was selected based on their dedication to combatting catastrophic climate change through renewable energy.

Bermuda
