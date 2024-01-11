Worms Theatre Company Merges Activism and Theatre in ‘The Banality of Evil’

Bristol’s very own Worms Theatre Company, helmed by the enterprising Teddy Monroe, is set to stage their latest production, ‘The Banality of Evil’, at The Cube. This intriguing show, scheduled for a three-night run from January 22 to 24, merges theatre with activism, a testament to the company’s commitment to socially conscious art.

Bringing Absurdity to Life

The play unveils itself through a series of comic and absurdist sketches, carrying the audience on an exploratory journey into the mind of a ‘well-balanced individual.’ Framed within the context of everyday life, it challenges the audience to question their understanding of sanity and insanity, thereby scrutinizing the societal norm.

Activism through Art

True to its roots, Worms Theatre Company is channeling the proceeds from the show towards a noble cause. The company plans to sponsor 15 young individuals from Felix Road Adventure Playground to experience the magic of professional theatre. This initiative aims to inspire these young minds and encourage them to create and present their own theatrical pieces in the future.

Theatre of the Oppressed: A Tool for Change

Alongside ‘The Banality of Evil,’ the company is conducting a workshop employing techniques from the Theatre of the Oppressed. This interactive theatrical method uses improvisation and games as tools to spur societal reflection and advocate for radical change. By engaging the audience directly, it fosters dialogue and challenges the status quo.

The tickets for ‘The Banality of Evil’ are up for grabs on the Cube Cinema website. Additionally, the company’s sister project, Creative Space for Youth, continues to support the local community by offering weekly art and theatre sessions for young people, nurturing their creative potential.