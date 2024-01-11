en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Worms Theatre Company Merges Activism and Theatre in ‘The Banality of Evil’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:18 am EST
Worms Theatre Company Merges Activism and Theatre in ‘The Banality of Evil’

Bristol’s very own Worms Theatre Company, helmed by the enterprising Teddy Monroe, is set to stage their latest production, ‘The Banality of Evil’, at The Cube. This intriguing show, scheduled for a three-night run from January 22 to 24, merges theatre with activism, a testament to the company’s commitment to socially conscious art.

Bringing Absurdity to Life

The play unveils itself through a series of comic and absurdist sketches, carrying the audience on an exploratory journey into the mind of a ‘well-balanced individual.’ Framed within the context of everyday life, it challenges the audience to question their understanding of sanity and insanity, thereby scrutinizing the societal norm.

Activism through Art

True to its roots, Worms Theatre Company is channeling the proceeds from the show towards a noble cause. The company plans to sponsor 15 young individuals from Felix Road Adventure Playground to experience the magic of professional theatre. This initiative aims to inspire these young minds and encourage them to create and present their own theatrical pieces in the future.

Theatre of the Oppressed: A Tool for Change

Alongside ‘The Banality of Evil,’ the company is conducting a workshop employing techniques from the Theatre of the Oppressed. This interactive theatrical method uses improvisation and games as tools to spur societal reflection and advocate for radical change. By engaging the audience directly, it fosters dialogue and challenges the status quo.

The tickets for ‘The Banality of Evil’ are up for grabs on the Cube Cinema website. Additionally, the company’s sister project, Creative Space for Youth, continues to support the local community by offering weekly art and theatre sessions for young people, nurturing their creative potential.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan Named 'Indian of the Year', Criticizes Negative Characters in Films
The revered Bollywood megastar, Shah Rukh Khan, was recently conferred with the prestigious title of ‘The Indian of the Year’ at an event organized by News18. In the same event, he voiced his concerns over the glorification of negative characters in films, specifically referring to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s contentious movie, ‘Animal’. Shah Rukh Khan, renowned
Shah Rukh Khan Named 'Indian of the Year', Criticizes Negative Characters in Films
Ryu Jun-yeol and Kim Tae-ri Delve into the Making of 'Alienoid'
10 mins ago
Ryu Jun-yeol and Kim Tae-ri Delve into the Making of 'Alienoid'
29th Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Predictions, and Accolades
11 mins ago
29th Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Predictions, and Accolades
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
6 mins ago
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
Vamika Kohli's Third Birthday: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Balanced Approach to Parenting
7 mins ago
Vamika Kohli's Third Birthday: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Balanced Approach to Parenting
Bollywood's 'Jawan Star' Opens Up About Life's Struggles and Triumphs
10 mins ago
Bollywood's 'Jawan Star' Opens Up About Life's Struggles and Triumphs
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran's Actions and Alliances: Global Security Tensions on the Rise
2 mins
Iran's Actions and Alliances: Global Security Tensions on the Rise
India Braces for T20I Series Against Afghanistan Amidst Winter Chill
4 mins
India Braces for T20I Series Against Afghanistan Amidst Winter Chill
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
4 mins
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
5 mins
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
6 mins
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
6 mins
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
7 mins
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
7 mins
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
7 mins
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
8 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
45 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app