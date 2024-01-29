World's Largest Lego Store Opens at Dubai International Airport

Dubai International Airport has become home to the world's largest Lego store, a sprawling 190 square meter space dedicated to the beloved building blocks. The store, nestled in the B Gates of Terminal 3, is not merely a retail outlet, but an interactive playground designed to engage and inspire creativity.

More Than a Store: An Interactive Lego Haven

The partnership between Lagardere Travel Retail and Lego Travel Retail has resulted in a store that is a testament to the iconic brand's legacy and dedication to innovation. From the store's design, which mimics giant Lego bricks, to the interactive features that bring Lego characters to life, every aspect of the store is intended to provide an immersive Lego experience.

One of the store's innovative features is the Minifigure Scanner. This unique device animates Lego characters on a screen, brought to life by a simple hand scan. This interactive touchpoint not only adds to the fun of the shopping experience but also deepens the connection between fans and the Lego universe.

A Showcase of Classic and Latest Lego Collections

A wide range of Lego sets are on offer at the store, from classic collections that have stood the test of time to the latest releases that continue to push the boundaries of the Lego world. A key highlight of the store is the Digibox, an augmented reality feature that lets customers view a short animation of a Lego set being built in real-time. This AR tool adds a new layer of excitement for shoppers, allowing them to visualize the potential of their Lego sets before purchase.

A Grand Opening on World Lego Day

The grand opening of the Lego store was conveniently timed to coincide with World Lego Day. Travelers passing through B Gates between January 25 and 28 were treated to the sight of a walkabout Lego pilot and the chance to receive one of over 1,000 Lego gifts. The celebration added to the festive atmosphere and passenger engagement at Dubai International Airport.

Also adding to the store's appeal is a mosaic wall depicting the Dubai skyline, constructed from over 33,000 Lego bricks, and a 3D Lego pilot installation. The latter, a testament to the versatility and creativity of Lego, took 180 hours to build and is made up of a staggering 45,033 bricks.