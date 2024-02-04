World Odia Language Conference 2024: Poetry, Heritage, and the Future of Odia Language

The First World Odia Language Conference 2024 transcended beyond routine discussions and debates, making headlines with the first-of-its-kind Odia Poets Conclave in Bhubaneswar, Odisha’s capital. VK Pandian, Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, graced the event with his presence, taking on the role of a keynote speaker.

Every Individual: A Poet in Their Domain

In an evocative address, Pandian likened breath to the first poem of life, thereby placing every individual on the pedestal of a poet. He suggested that despite towering achievements in various fields being propelled by the intellect, it is the heart from which poetry springs. This notion positions everyone as poets within their respective domains, narrating tales of life, struggles, and victories in their unique rhythms.

The Interplay of Language and Heritage

Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT-KISS and Kandhamal MP, in his welcome speech, emphasized the dual role of language as a bridge between our past and our future. He hailed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his visionary endeavors in promoting the Odia language, acknowledging the State Government and the Chief Minister for choosing KIIT as the host for the Odia Poets Conference.

The Conference: A Journey Through Odia Heritage

The conference offered a panoramic view of Odia culture, heritage, and the freedom struggle, embodied in a walk-through museum at the venue. The museum, segmented into ancient, medieval, and modern sections, featured antiquities, rare historical records, musical instruments, sandstone replicas of temples, Pattachitra, tribal culture, manuscripts, and paintings of freedom fighters. It served as a vibrant testament to the richness of the Odia culture.

The three-day event also shone a spotlight on the evolution of the Odia language, its historical significance as a classical language, and the contributions of renowned writers. It culminated with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announcing the establishment of an Odia language university and pledging his government's commitment to implementing robust language policies.

The conference aimed to celebrate the antiquity and continuity of the Odia language, showcase Kalinga art and craft traditions, dance, music, temple architecture, and maritime history. It also led to the drafting of a language policy for the development of the Odia community and language. Amidst these discussions, initiatives like the Odia Virtual Academy and the creation of Odia fonts were also presented at the conference.

The First World Odia Language Conference 2024 was a harmonious blend of the past, present, and future of the Odia language. It was a testament to the unyielding spirit of the Odia people and their language, and a beacon for its future.