en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Worcester Festival Choral Society to Perform Beethoven’s Mass in C: A Classical Music Feast

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:29 am EST
Worcester Festival Choral Society to Perform Beethoven’s Mass in C: A Classical Music Feast

Music has the power to transport us to different realms, and come March 16, the Worcester Cathedral will transform into a haven for classical music lovers. The Worcester Festival Choral Society is all set to perform Beethoven’s Mass in C, promising an immersive experience to its audience.

Powerful Line-up

Stepping up to the challenge of this demanding piece, a choir of 140 singers will resonate throughout the magnificent cathedral. Complementing their harmonies, a 33-piece orchestra, the Meridian Sinfonia, will provide the instrumental backing. Not just that, the evening will feature distinguished soloists with credits from The Royal Opera and other prestigious companies. The list includes soprano Susanna Fairbairn, mezzo-soprano Samantha Price, tenor Gwilym Bowen, and baritone Dominic Sedgwick.

A Night of Grandeur

Under the baton of Samuel Hudson, the director of music at Worcester Cathedral, the choir and orchestra will not only perform Beethoven’s Mass in C, but also Richard Blackford’s Mirror of Perfection, a cantata composed in 1996. This combination of pieces presents a unique opportunity for spectators to witness the evolution of classical music over centuries, all in one evening.

Experience the Magic

The chair of the Worcester Festival Choral Society, Susan White, emphasized the unique experience of live classical music. ‘There is something truly magical about being immersed in a performance in such a grand setting’, she said. The concert, starting at 7.30pm, marks the end of the season, and tickets are available for purchase online and by phone. For those who appreciate the timeless beauty of classical music, this is an event not to be missed.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
17 seconds ago
Dinosaur Adventure Live Brings Jurassic Excitement to Malvern's Forum Theatre
The Forum Theatre in Malvern will be transforming into a prehistoric jungle for an exhilarating performance, Dinosaur Adventure Live, on Saturday, March 30. This unique show is set to plunge the audience into a daring rescue mission on Volcano Island, promising a perfect blend of action, excitement, and education. A New Dimension of Entertainment Dinosaur
Dinosaur Adventure Live Brings Jurassic Excitement to Malvern's Forum Theatre
Meadowbeck Care Home Celebrates Elvis with Graceland-Themed Event
5 mins ago
Meadowbeck Care Home Celebrates Elvis with Graceland-Themed Event
Bubble Planet Extends Stay in London: A World of Bubbles Awaits
10 mins ago
Bubble Planet Extends Stay in London: A World of Bubbles Awaits
El Laberinto del Coco Unveils Performances in NYC and Puerto Rico
56 seconds ago
El Laberinto del Coco Unveils Performances in NYC and Puerto Rico
Ariana Grande's Nostalgic Homage to 2000s Films in 'Yes, And?' Music Video
4 mins ago
Ariana Grande's Nostalgic Homage to 2000s Films in 'Yes, And?' Music Video
AR Rahman Captures Fan's Street Performance of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' and Continues to Thrive in Music Projects
5 mins ago
AR Rahman Captures Fan's Street Performance of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' and Continues to Thrive in Music Projects
Latest Headlines
World News
Celebration in Kano as NNPP Supporters Commemorate Governor Yusuf's Supreme Court Victory
54 seconds
Celebration in Kano as NNPP Supporters Commemorate Governor Yusuf's Supreme Court Victory
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
2 mins
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
The Absence of Ishan Kishan: Speculation, Clarification, and Anticipation
2 mins
The Absence of Ishan Kishan: Speculation, Clarification, and Anticipation
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
2 mins
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
2 mins
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
Boys' Prep Basketball Scores: Dominance, Narrow Escapes, and High-Scoring Thrillers
3 mins
Boys' Prep Basketball Scores: Dominance, Narrow Escapes, and High-Scoring Thrillers
High School Girls' Basketball: More Than Just Scores
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: More Than Just Scores
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
42 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app