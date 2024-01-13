Worcester Festival Choral Society to Perform Beethoven’s Mass in C: A Classical Music Feast

Music has the power to transport us to different realms, and come March 16, the Worcester Cathedral will transform into a haven for classical music lovers. The Worcester Festival Choral Society is all set to perform Beethoven’s Mass in C, promising an immersive experience to its audience.

Powerful Line-up

Stepping up to the challenge of this demanding piece, a choir of 140 singers will resonate throughout the magnificent cathedral. Complementing their harmonies, a 33-piece orchestra, the Meridian Sinfonia, will provide the instrumental backing. Not just that, the evening will feature distinguished soloists with credits from The Royal Opera and other prestigious companies. The list includes soprano Susanna Fairbairn, mezzo-soprano Samantha Price, tenor Gwilym Bowen, and baritone Dominic Sedgwick.

A Night of Grandeur

Under the baton of Samuel Hudson, the director of music at Worcester Cathedral, the choir and orchestra will not only perform Beethoven’s Mass in C, but also Richard Blackford’s Mirror of Perfection, a cantata composed in 1996. This combination of pieces presents a unique opportunity for spectators to witness the evolution of classical music over centuries, all in one evening.

Experience the Magic

The chair of the Worcester Festival Choral Society, Susan White, emphasized the unique experience of live classical music. ‘There is something truly magical about being immersed in a performance in such a grand setting’, she said. The concert, starting at 7.30pm, marks the end of the season, and tickets are available for purchase online and by phone. For those who appreciate the timeless beauty of classical music, this is an event not to be missed.