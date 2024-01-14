Woody Cook Introduces New Love Interest Ruby Prunstuke on Instagram

Woody Cook, known for his roles in Celebrity Gogglebox and The Circle, has introduced his new romantic interest, Ruby Prunstuke, to his social media followers. The son of beloved BBC radio presenter Zoe Ball and renowned DJ Norman Cook, also known as Fatboy Slim, Woody has had a fair share of the limelight. His recent Instagram post, however, suggests a new chapter in his personal life following a heartbreak last year with ex-girlfriend Nell Williams.

Embracing a New Relationship

Woody's recent social media post showcases his growing affection for Ruby Prunstuke. Their companionship is already visible on screen, with Ruby seen getting close to Woody's younger sister, Nelly. This apparent acceptance within his family is further reinforced by Zoe Ball's continued following of Ruby on Instagram, subtly indicating her approval of the budding relationship.

Carving His Own Path

Despite his family's strong media background, Woody Cook has expressed a desire to forge his own path. He has gained recognition for his appearances on The Circle and Celebrity Gogglebox, often alongside his mother. Yet, he has distanced himself from following in his mother's footsteps as a BBC Radio 2 broadcaster. Citing a different taste in music and a lack of interest in mainstream celebrity culture, Woody's career choices reflect his individuality and personal preferences.

Quietly Asserting Independence

In addition to his career decisions, Woody has openly discussed his financial independence from his parents and his coming out as bisexual. His endeavours demonstrate his will to step out from his parents' shadows and build his own identity. Despite his famous lineage, Woody Cook is determined to make his mark independently, both personally and professionally.