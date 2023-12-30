Woody Allen’s ‘Coup de Chance’: Masterstroke Unveiled in His 50th Film

Marking a milestone in his prolific career, Woody Allen presents his 50th film, ‘Coup de Chance’ (Stroke of Luck), a French-language offering that may serve as his cinematic swan song. Shot in the romantic heart of Paris with a cast of French actors, the film continues Allen’s well-established exploration of romantic relationships, marriage, and the unpredictable turns of fate.

A narrative steeped in the familiar and the new

The narrative revolves around Fanny and Jean Fournier, a couple who epitomize the Parisian ideal of love and life. Beneath the veneer of their seemingly perfect existence, however, fissures begin to appear. A clandestine affair and the intrusion of a private investigator add layers of complexity to their relationship, leading to an intriguing shift in dynamics.

Reflections of a storied career

‘Coup de Chance’ bears a resemblance to Allen’s earlier, darker opus, ‘Match Point’, yet it maintains a lighter tone, courtesy of the luminous cinematography by Vittorio Storaro. The ensemble cast delivers performances that breathe life into Allen’s vision, with their portrayals receiving critical acclaim. The film is also noted for Allen’s nuanced handling of themes of sex and violence, demonstrating a restraint that contributes to its overall impact.

A fitting finale?

If ‘Coup de Chance’ indeed marks the end of Allen’s career as a writer and director, it serves as a fitting finale. The film encapsulates the hallmarks of Allen’s oeuvre – a jazz score, Windsor font titles, and a narrative that intertwines romance and fate. As the curtain falls, it leaves audiences with a sense of closure, mirroring the potential end of an era in filmmaking.