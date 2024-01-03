en English
Arts & Entertainment

Women Directors Still Underrepresented in Hollywood, Report Finds

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Women Directors Still Underrepresented in Hollywood, Report Finds

The most recent report by USC Annenberg’s Inclusion Initiative unveils a bleak picture of gender and ethnic diversity behind the camera in Hollywood. Despite the box office triumph of films like “Cocaine Bear” and “Barbie” with female directors at the helm, the underrepresentation of women, predominantly women of color, remains a glaring issue.

Disconcerting Statistics: Female Directors in Hollywood

According to the report, only 12.1% of the top 100 grossing films of 2023 were directed by women. This figure, although a marginal improvement from the 9% recorded in 2022, underscores a stagnated progress since 2018. Notably, a mere four women of color directed a top-grossing film in 2023, persisting the low representation from the previous year.

Underrepresentation Beyond Gender

However, the lacuna of diversity in Hollywood extends beyond gender. A disconcerting 22.4% of the top films were directed by people from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, a statistic that has remained virtually unchanged from 2022. This reflects a dire need for major studios to make substantial progress in hiring directors of color.

A Call to Action: Beyond Performative Inclusion

Among the major studios, Universal Pictures leads in hiring female directors, followed by Lionsgate and Disney. However, the report highlights that the industry’s commitment to inclusion appears more symbolic than substantive. The report further cautions that box office receipts may not be an accurate measure of diversity, as they overlook films released late in the year or those by streaming services like Netflix, which had a higher ratio of female directors in 2021.

In this context, it’s vital to look beyond the mere numbers and question the equitable distribution of opportunities. Despite efforts to promote inclusion, white male directors continue to secure repeat opportunities more frequently than women and people of color. The report underlines the need for a shift from performative actions to authentic commitment in addressing these disparities.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

