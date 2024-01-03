en English
Arts & Entertainment

Wolfgang Van Halen: Reflections on a Landmark Year and Glimpses into 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:54 am EST
Wolfgang Van Halen, the charismatic frontman of rock band, Mammoth WVH, sat down with Chuck Armstrong on the Loudwire Nights show to reflect on an exhilarating 2023 and the promise of an even more action-packed 2024. The past year was a whirlwind of triumphs for the band, with the release of their critically lauded album, ‘Mammoth II’, and a rigorous touring schedule, providing support for major acts including Alter Bridge, Sevendust, and Metallica.

From Supporting Act to Headliner

2023 also marked Mammoth WVH’s maiden headlining tour, an achievement Wolfgang expressed immense gratitude for. His awe at the band’s rapid rise to prominence was evident as he touched on their return to the [Welcome to] Rockville festival, where they shared the stage with stalwarts like Foo Fighters and Primus.

A Glimpse into 2024

The band is already looking ahead with a packed calendar for 2024 that includes touring with Metallica and the Foo Fighters, and a European tour with Slash. Wolfgang hinted at more yet-to-be-announced events, further fueling anticipation among fans.

Wolfgang’s Personal Triumphs

Amid the professional milestones, Wolfgang also celebrated personal ones. He married his long-time partner, Andraia Allsop, and had a heartfelt reunion with Michael Anthony, a former bandmate from Van Halen’s ’04 tour. This reunion was particularly poignant, with Wolfgang’s mother and uncle, who is also a team member of Mammoth WVH, in attendance. Wolfgang described the meeting as ‘long overdue’.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

