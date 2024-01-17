Wolfacejoeyy: The Internet-Educated Artist Rising Through the Music Ranks

In the flourishing realm of music, Staten Island-born artist Wolfacejoeyy, or simply Joeyy, is creating a distinctive sonic signature. At just 21, he has turned his passion for beats into a burgeoning career that reflects his eclectic influences, from Tyler the Creator to Vivienne Westwood.

Advertisment

An Internet-Educated Artist

Joeyy's journey in music began in the digital era. He used the Internet as his academy, where he self-taught beat-making and experimented with recording on AudioTool. This digital interaction shaped him into a versatile artist, blending elements of club, drill, house, and melodic drill into an inimitable sound that has started to resonate with audiences.

Roots and Rise

Advertisment

Beyond international influences, Joeyy's Nigerian roots inspire him to produce Afrobeats tracks with high standards. His unique blend of genres started gaining traction after uploading tracks to SoundCloud. His mainstream breakthrough came in 2022 with his debut EP 'all your fault', featuring the certified hit 'Shake It'.

A Partnership Formed

Another landmark in Joeyy's journey is his collaboration with close friend Michael Rainey Jr., known professionally as Whereis22. Their synergy resulted in the viral TikTok hit 'buku' and the release of a second EP, '22Joeyy'. Despite his soaring career, Joeyy remains grounded, juggling his musical endeavours with his senior year in college, where he is wrapping up his bachelor's in digital design.

Future Endeavours

Joeyy's creative journey continues, as his latest single 'wya' gives a hint of an upcoming collection. With a full-length album in consideration for the future, he remains committed to honing his skills before taking that significant step. Inspired by Triplin's in-depth approach to production, Joeyy is motivated to be thoughtful and thorough in his future projects, managing his creative direction and styling along the way.