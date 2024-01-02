Wizkid’s ‘Love of His Life’ Post Stirs Online Controversy, Drops New Song Amidst Rumors

When Afrobeat sensation, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, posted about the ‘love of his life’ on social media, the internet went into a frenzy. The post followed a series of events that included sightings of Wizkid with fellow Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage at a local club, sparking rumors about a possible romantic relationship between the two.

Connections, Speculations, and Clarifications

Adding fuel to the fire was a tweet from Jada P, Wizkid’s baby mama and partner. She tweeted about saying goodbyes and the temporary nature of problems, leading many to speculate that her message was a reaction to the circulating videos featuring Wizkid and Tiwa Savage. However, she later clarified that her tweet bore no connection to the alleged relationship.

A Twist in the Tale: ‘Love of His Life’

Amidst the whirlwind of rumors and online reactions, Wizkid shared a photo with his colleague, Wande Coal, referring to him as the ‘love of his life.’ This statement further stirred the pot, eliciting a variety of interpretations from social media users. Some saw it as a slight against Jada P, accusing Wizkid of ill-treatment, while others found humor in the situation. A user going by the name kingoncie even suggested that if someone’s spouse loved them as much as Wizkid loves Wande Coal, they would be set for success in 2024.

The Sound of Music Amidst the Noise

Despite the ongoing drama, Wizkid hasn’t let it affect his music. He recently released a new song, ‘Ololufe,’ featuring Wande Coal. The song, part of the ‘Soundman Vol 2 EP’ album released in 2023, is a testament to Wizkid’s musical prowess and unique style, proving that he continues to make waves in the Afrobeat scene, online controversies notwithstanding.