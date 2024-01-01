Wizkid Voices His Struggles of 2023 and Expresses Hope for a Brighter 2024

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Nigerian Afrobeats star, Wizkid, has publicly voiced his struggles with the past year, 2023, and expressed hopes for a better 2024. The celebrated artist engaged his followers by sharing his personal hardships, most notably the loss of his mother in August 2023, which he describes as his ‘deepest pain in life’.

Wizkid’s Struggles of 2023

The year 2023 was notably challenging for Wizkid, it was a year marked by personal loss and professional commitments. The artiste lost his mother in August, an event that shook him to the core, occurring amid his European tour promoting his album ‘More Love Less Ego’. This tragic event, coupled with the pressures of his professional life, has made 2023 a difficult year for the Afrobeats star.

Hope for a Brighter 2024

Despite the challenges of the past year, Wizkid has expressed optimism for 2024. His statement, ’23, please show me Shege! 24 be kind to me!’, reflects his desire to leave the hardships of 2023 behind and his aspiration for a brighter, more positive year ahead. This sentiment resonated with his followers, who responded with messages of support and shared optimism for the new year.

Connecting Through Shared Experiences

Wizkid’s candid sharing of his struggles and hopes has struck a chord with his fans around the globe. His public acknowledgement of personal grief and professional hardships has showcased his human side, allowing fans to connect with him on a deeper level. This vulnerability, coupled with his determination for a brighter future, has further endeared him to his followers, establishing a deeper connection through shared experiences and mutual hopes for a better year ahead.