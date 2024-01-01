en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Wizkid Voices His Struggles of 2023 and Expresses Hope for a Brighter 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
Wizkid Voices His Struggles of 2023 and Expresses Hope for a Brighter 2024

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Nigerian Afrobeats star, Wizkid, has publicly voiced his struggles with the past year, 2023, and expressed hopes for a better 2024. The celebrated artist engaged his followers by sharing his personal hardships, most notably the loss of his mother in August 2023, which he describes as his ‘deepest pain in life’.

Wizkid’s Struggles of 2023

The year 2023 was notably challenging for Wizkid, it was a year marked by personal loss and professional commitments. The artiste lost his mother in August, an event that shook him to the core, occurring amid his European tour promoting his album ‘More Love Less Ego’. This tragic event, coupled with the pressures of his professional life, has made 2023 a difficult year for the Afrobeats star.

Hope for a Brighter 2024

Despite the challenges of the past year, Wizkid has expressed optimism for 2024. His statement, ’23, please show me Shege! 24 be kind to me!’, reflects his desire to leave the hardships of 2023 behind and his aspiration for a brighter, more positive year ahead. This sentiment resonated with his followers, who responded with messages of support and shared optimism for the new year.

Connecting Through Shared Experiences

Wizkid’s candid sharing of his struggles and hopes has struck a chord with his fans around the globe. His public acknowledgement of personal grief and professional hardships has showcased his human side, allowing fans to connect with him on a deeper level. This vulnerability, coupled with his determination for a brighter future, has further endeared him to his followers, establishing a deeper connection through shared experiences and mutual hopes for a better year ahead.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bebe Cool Debunks Assumptions About Annual List, Heightens Anticipation for 2024 Edition

By Israel Ojoko

Bebe Cool Celebrates Nkwacho Festival's Success and Announces Music Plans for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Bebe Cool Sheds Light on the Challenges of Organizing Large-Scale Events: Insights from Enkuuka

By BNN Correspondents

Martine Ellis Weaves the Tale of Her Year in Stitches

By Dil Bar Irshad

Resonating Legacies: Shecky Greene and Lena Prima in Focus ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 33 mins
Resonating Legacies: Shecky Greene and Lena Prima in Focus ...
heart comment 0
Peter Magubane: A Lens on Apartheid South Africa Passes

By BNN Correspondents

Peter Magubane: A Lens on Apartheid South Africa Passes
St George, Bermuda Rings in 2024 with Grand Festivities and Unique Traditions

By BNN Correspondents

St George, Bermuda Rings in 2024 with Grand Festivities and Unique Traditions
Retailers Revel in Festive Boom as ITV Keeps Viewers Engaged

By BNN Correspondents

Retailers Revel in Festive Boom as ITV Keeps Viewers Engaged
Hollywood’s Resilient Recovery in 2023 Marked by ‘Wonka’s’ Box Office Triumph

By BNN Correspondents

Hollywood's Resilient Recovery in 2023 Marked by 'Wonka's' Box Office Triumph
Latest Headlines
World News
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
2 mins
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon for Online News in Ghana
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
2 mins
Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
4 mins
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield
6 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident
9 mins
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident
Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future
10 mins
Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management
10 mins
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management
New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights
10 mins
New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights
A Bridge of Solidarity: Istanbul Stands with Palestine
11 mins
A Bridge of Solidarity: Istanbul Stands with Palestine
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
14 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
1 hour
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app