en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Wiz Khalifa Dives into South African Music Scene, Fans Respond with Admiration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Wiz Khalifa Dives into South African Music Scene, Fans Respond with Admiration

It’s a sunny day in the world of music as American rapper Wiz Khalifa, known in his birth records as Cameron Jibril Thomaz, tiptoes onto the South African music scene. With a keen ear and an open heart, Khalifa has recently been tuning into the 2023 South African hit parade, and his fans couldn’t be happier. Best known for his chart-topping track ‘Black and Yellow,’ Khalifa’s recent social media posts reveal his appreciation for South African soundscapes, specifically Tyla’s infectious ‘Water.’

A Nod to South African Music

Wiz Khalifa’s interactions with South African music are more than just an international artist dabbling in foreign sounds. They represent an endorsement of the South African music industry by a globally recognized figure. This backing could potentially catapult South African artists into the international limelight, expanding their reach and influence. The ‘Black and Yellow’ rapper’s actions echo a growing trend of international stars dipping their toes into the South African music scene, with artists like Jay Z and Swae Lee also seen swaying to the rhythm of amapiano – a genre that has taken South Africa by storm.

South African Fans Respond

South African music lovers have reciprocated Wiz Khalifa’s enthusiasm with open arms. Social media is buzzing with posts and comments, reflecting a nation proud to see its local talent gaining international recognition. The clip of Khalifa singing along to ‘Water’ has resonated deeply with fans, who are hopeful for a live performance from the rapper in their homeland. The anticipation has been palpable, with many expressing their admiration for Khalifa and his embrace of their local music.

Music – A Universal Language

Wiz Khalifa’s exploration of South African music underscores the universal language of rhythm and melody. It’s a gentle reminder that music, regardless of its origin, has the power to connect, unite, and inspire. As international artists continue to engage with South African music, the world can expect an enriching blend of sounds and styles, further emphasizing music’s role as a cultural bridge.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Steven Yeun Leaves Cast of Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

By Bijay Laxmi

Women Directors Still Underrepresented in Hollywood, Report Finds

By Bijay Laxmi

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Her Role in The Buckingham Murders: A Powerful Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Amazon Prime Day Wraps Up with Notable Deals on Oversteel Diamond Gaming Chair and More

By Salman Khan

Sagar Parekh: From 'Anupamaa' to 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' Wildcard Entry ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
Sagar Parekh: From 'Anupamaa' to 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' Wildcard Entry ...
heart comment 0
2023 in Entertainment: A Year of Triumphs, Records, and Controversies

By BNN Correspondents

2023 in Entertainment: A Year of Triumphs, Records, and Controversies
Colombia’s Arena Primavera: A New Era in Global Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Colombia's Arena Primavera: A New Era in Global Entertainment
Warner Bros. Reveals First Trailer for ‘Blue Beetle’: A New Chapter for DC Superheroes

By BNN Correspondents

Warner Bros. Reveals First Trailer for 'Blue Beetle': A New Chapter for DC Superheroes
Idaho’s Radio Legend DJ Big Jack Armstrong Dies at 69

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Idaho's Radio Legend DJ Big Jack Armstrong Dies at 69
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona's Crucial Role in the 2024 Election: A Detailed Look at Key Dates and Candidates
28 seconds
Arizona's Crucial Role in the 2024 Election: A Detailed Look at Key Dates and Candidates
Vanderburgh County Health Department Flags Violations in November Inspections
54 seconds
Vanderburgh County Health Department Flags Violations in November Inspections
Groundbreaking Study Unveils Potential of Predicting Brain Metastasis in Melanoma Patients
55 seconds
Groundbreaking Study Unveils Potential of Predicting Brain Metastasis in Melanoma Patients
Miguna Rebukes President Ruto for Threats Against Judiciary
1 min
Miguna Rebukes President Ruto for Threats Against Judiciary
Kohli's Viral Tribute to Lord Ram During South Africa Test
1 min
Kohli's Viral Tribute to Lord Ram During South Africa Test
Breakthrough Study Reveals TMOD1 Variant Causing Pediatric Cardiomyopathy
1 min
Breakthrough Study Reveals TMOD1 Variant Causing Pediatric Cardiomyopathy
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Appoints Antonio Habas as Interim Head Coach, Replacing Juan Ferrando
2 mins
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Appoints Antonio Habas as Interim Head Coach, Replacing Juan Ferrando
From Flames to Embers: Mississippi College Stages Dramatic Comeback Against Lee University
2 mins
From Flames to Embers: Mississippi College Stages Dramatic Comeback Against Lee University
India Champions the Rise of the Global South: Insights from Major General BK Sharma
2 mins
India Champions the Rise of the Global South: Insights from Major General BK Sharma
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app