WISE Owl High School Choir’s New Collaboration with Afro-fusion Star Alexio Kawara

The WISE Owl High School Marondera Choir has unleashed a new musical wave, teaming up with celebrated Afro-fusion maestro, Alexio Kawara, on their latest single ‘Shiri Yakangwara’. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the choir’s musical journey, showcasing their adaptability and resourcefulness in bridging different genres and cultures.

A Melody of Unity

‘Shiri Yakangwara’, a brainchild of the choir director Emmanuel ‘Mr Skyz’ Nyadenga, is a song that resonates with the ethos of unity and greatness. Interestingly, the song incorporates a language from Guinea, adding an international flair to its African roots. The music video, shot by Simba Gee, is rapidly gaining traction on YouTube, amplifying the choir’s growing influence in the music scene.

A Confluence of Talent

Emmanuel Nyadenga, apart from being a respected musician with an album to his name, is also an English teacher at the school. His experience working with Kawara in the studio has been a rewarding one, he shared. Nyadenga’s dual role as a choir director and an educator has allowed him to nurture a choir comprising students from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

From Strength to Strength

The Marondera Choir first made headlines in 2021 with their soulful song ‘Fambai Neni’ featuring gospel singer Sebastian Magacha. Their musical prowess was recognised when they clinched the National Institute of Allied Arts (NIAA) cup challenge for African Contemporary Choirs, cementing their place as one of Zimbabwe’s finest high school choirs. Additionally, Nyadenga manages the Wise Owl Digital Record Label, a platform dedicated to the production and promotion of music.