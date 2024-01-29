Wisconsin Woman Grace Girard to Feature in 'Farmer Wants a Wife'

Grace Girard, a 25-year-old communications associate hailing from Wisconsin, is set to feature in the much-anticipated second season of Fox's reality show, 'Farmer Wants a Wife.' The show, which is renowned for its novel take on reality dating by introducing city girls to rural life, will air at 8 p.m. CT on February 1st, promising a fresh batch of city-girl-meets-farmer stories.

A Leap into the Unknown

Despite her lack of farming experience, Girard was encouraged to apply for the show by her aunt, a professed reality TV aficionado. Given the challenges she had been facing in the dating scene of southeastern Wisconsin, Girard decided to seize the opportunity that the show presented. Through an application and interview process, she was subsequently cast on the show, sparking her to dive headfirst into the world of farming in preparation for the experience.

From City Life to Farm Life

In the show, Girard competes along with other hopeful singles for the affection of Brandon Rogers, a potato and barley farmer from Colorado. Rogers, appreciative of Girard's background hailing from an agricultural state, is one of the four farmers featured in this season. These farmers invite a group of hopeful singles to reside with them on their respective farms, with the hope of finding a future spouse amongst them.

Roots and Relationships

Throughout the show, Girard speaks fondly of her Wisconsin roots and her adoration for the state's sports teams. Moreover, the filming of the show led her to form bonds with other contestants, fostering relationships she believes will last a lifetime.