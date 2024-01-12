Wirral Schoolgirl Lucia Aliu Shines in Amazon Prime Film ‘Role Play’

Eight-year-old Lucia Aliu, a rising star from Wirral, has left an indelible mark in the film industry with her recent performance in the newly released Amazon Prime film, ‘Role Play.’ The young actor portrays the role of Caroline Brackett, the daughter of characters Emma and Dave Brackett, excellently played by Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo.

‘Role Play’: An Intriguing Tale of Secrets and Espionage

The film ‘Role Play’ is a riveting narrative that delves into the clandestine life of assassin-for-hire Emma Brackett. The thrilling storyline unfolds as Emma’s husband uncovers her true profession in a unique twist attempting to reinject excitement into their marriage.

Lucia Aliu: A Rising Star in the Acting World

Lucia began her acting journey in 2022 with a role in the popular ITV Soap ‘Coronation Street.’ She quickly moved from strength to strength, starring in commercials and TV shows, even sharing screen space with actor Idris Elba. Lucia’s talent and dedication to her craft have earned her roles in two more upcoming feature films, signaling a promising career ahead.

Praise and Support for Lucia’s Talent

Lucia’s parents, Victoria and David, have expressed immense pride in their daughter’s accomplishments. ‘Our little star has made us incredibly proud,’ they said. Similarly, Jessica Bell from Scream Management, Lucia’s talent agency, praises Lucia’s acting prowess and is excited about her future prospects. Despite her young age, Lucia has showcased remarkable determination, resilience, and a deep passion for film, building an impressive resume that belies her years.