en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Wirral Schoolgirl Lucia Aliu Shines in Amazon Prime Film ‘Role Play’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
Wirral Schoolgirl Lucia Aliu Shines in Amazon Prime Film ‘Role Play’

Eight-year-old Lucia Aliu, a rising star from Wirral, has left an indelible mark in the film industry with her recent performance in the newly released Amazon Prime film, ‘Role Play.’ The young actor portrays the role of Caroline Brackett, the daughter of characters Emma and Dave Brackett, excellently played by Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo.

‘Role Play’: An Intriguing Tale of Secrets and Espionage

The film ‘Role Play’ is a riveting narrative that delves into the clandestine life of assassin-for-hire Emma Brackett. The thrilling storyline unfolds as Emma’s husband uncovers her true profession in a unique twist attempting to reinject excitement into their marriage.

Lucia Aliu: A Rising Star in the Acting World

Lucia began her acting journey in 2022 with a role in the popular ITV Soap ‘Coronation Street.’ She quickly moved from strength to strength, starring in commercials and TV shows, even sharing screen space with actor Idris Elba. Lucia’s talent and dedication to her craft have earned her roles in two more upcoming feature films, signaling a promising career ahead.

Praise and Support for Lucia’s Talent

Lucia’s parents, Victoria and David, have expressed immense pride in their daughter’s accomplishments. ‘Our little star has made us incredibly proud,’ they said. Similarly, Jessica Bell from Scream Management, Lucia’s talent agency, praises Lucia’s acting prowess and is excited about her future prospects. Despite her young age, Lucia has showcased remarkable determination, resilience, and a deep passion for film, building an impressive resume that belies her years.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
13 seconds ago
Greta Thunberg's Statue Returns To Winchester University Amid Controversy
On the grounds of the University of Winchester, a life-sized statue of renowned environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been reinstalled, reclaiming its place in the courtyard garden of the West Downs Centre. The sculpture, initially introduced in 2021, was temporarily removed for repairs to its base. Valued at £24,000, the statue’s unveiling had earlier stirred
Greta Thunberg's Statue Returns To Winchester University Amid Controversy
Pigeon Club's 'Liar': An Overture of Introspection and Vulnerability
6 mins ago
Pigeon Club's 'Liar': An Overture of Introspection and Vulnerability
Co-Host Dilemma on The Breakfast Club: What's the Next Chapter?
8 mins ago
Co-Host Dilemma on The Breakfast Club: What's the Next Chapter?
Daryl Hall: A Symphony of Success and Strife
2 mins ago
Daryl Hall: A Symphony of Success and Strife
Riccardo Muti Guides Chicago Symphony Orchestra on European Tour
2 mins ago
Riccardo Muti Guides Chicago Symphony Orchestra on European Tour
The Rise of 'Nepo Parents': When Celebrity Parents Step into the Limelight
5 mins ago
The Rise of 'Nepo Parents': When Celebrity Parents Step into the Limelight
Latest Headlines
World News
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
53 seconds
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
2 mins
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
4 mins
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
4 mins
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
5 mins
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
5 mins
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
5 mins
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
5 mins
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
5 mins
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app