Wirral Actor Jak Malone Excels in West End's 'Operation Mincemeat'

Prenton-born actor, Jak Malone, is currently making waves in the West End with his riveting performance in 'Operation Mincemeat.' The musical adaptation of a true World War II story has provided Malone with a platform to display his versatility by playing multiple characters.

A Passion Birthed Early

Fascination for stage and theatre gripped Malone from a tender age. His nan, an employee at the Liverpool Empire, would often bring home free tickets to shows, embedding in him an early love for the performing arts. At the mere age of eight, he joined Starlight Youth Theatre, marking the beginning of his journey into the world of acting.

From Liverpool to London

Malone further honed his skills at the famed LIPA University. His stint in the university's production of 'A Clockwork Orange' added another feather to his cap. The year 2019 marked a significant turning point in his career when he decided to move to London to broaden his horizons.

On Stage with Operation Mincemeat

Malone's current role in 'Operation Mincemeat' sees him delve into a variety of characters, including the lesser-known MI5 secretary Hester Leggatt and a coroner. The play, a musical retelling of an elaborate scheme involving Ewen Montagu and Charles Cholmondeley during World War II, has provided Malone with a canvas to showcase his talent.

A Day in the Life of Jak Malone

For Malone, acting is an occupation brimming with spontaneity and constant learning. His typical day begins at 10:30 am, followed by voice preservation exercises and a physical and vocal warm-up. Performing on stage, connecting with audiences, and interacting with fans post-show form the heart of his daily routine.