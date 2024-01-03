Winston-Salem Symphony’s ‘Enchanted Waters’ Concert: A Harmonic Voyage

A melodic wave is set to sweep over Winston-Salem as the city’s acclaimed symphony prepares to mesmerize audiences with its latest concert, “Enchanted Waters”. The event, scheduled for two performances at the R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, will strike a chord at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and resonate again at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The symphony, under the masterful baton of Music Director Michelle Merrill, promises a repertoire soaked in emotion and artistry.

Unfurling a Musical Tapestry

The concert’s line-up includes timeless classics and innovative compositions, skillfully woven together to create a musical tapestry that reflects the concert’s aquatic theme. The symphony will perform Claude Debussy’s evocative “La mer” and Maurice Ravel’s spirited “La valse”. These pieces, known for their depth and dynamism, echo the ebb and flow of water in their rhythmic patterns and melodic lines.

A Debut and a Legend

Adding to the concert’s allure is the local debut of “a raft, the sky, the wild sea”, a piece co-commissioned by renowned composer Douglas Cuomo. This new addition to the symphony’s offerings is a testament to the orchestra’s commitment to the future of the art form. But the wave doesn’t stop there. The concert will feature the extraordinary talent of saxophonist Joe Lovano, a legend in the jazz world. His improvisations, which will form approximately 80% of the piece, promise to create unique, magical moments that fuse orchestra and jazz in an inspired voyage of music.

Affordable Artistry

With ticket prices starting at a modest $29, this musical event promises to be an accessible and enriching experience for lovers of classical and contemporary music alike. Additional details about the concert and ticket purchases can be found on the Winston-Salem Symphony’s website. The symphony’s latest venture is not just a concert, but a testament to the power of music to enchant, inspire, and unite.