Wiltshire Council to Secure Salisbury City Hall's Future with Long-term Lease

In a bid to secure the future of Salisbury's City Hall as a thriving entertainment hub, Wiltshire Council has decided to offer a long-term lease for the venue. Despite grappling with a repair bill nearing 2 million to ensure the safety of the venue, the council remains steadfast in its commitment to reopening and sustaining the City Hall as a cultural hotspot.

Exploring Options for Sustainability

After a rigorous procurement exercise and extensive market engagement, the council established that offering a long-term lease presents the most viable pathway for the City Hall's continued success. The council now aims to find a third-party organization that can operate the venue, aligning with its vision of a vibrant cultural quarter in the city.

Ownership and Future Vision

The council plans to retain ownership of the City Hall and will stipulate in the lease that the venue must continue to function as an entertainment venue. This move comes as part of the council's ongoing efforts to ensure the City Hall's enduring presence in Salisbury's cultural scene.

Seeking a Suitable Lessee

With the City Hall designated as an Asset of Community Value, the council is now seeking a market provider to assist in identifying a suitable lessee. Any lease exceeding 25 years requires notification to the Local Planning Authority. Council leader Richard Clewer expressed enthusiasm for the future, highlighting the council's commitment to securing a provider through a comprehensive selection process.