Agriculture

Willem Dafoe’s Gentleman Farmer Journey During Hollywood Actors’ Strike

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Willem Dafoe’s Gentleman Farmer Journey During Hollywood Actors’ Strike

Acclaimed Hollywood actor, Willem Dafoe, has unveiled a previously unseen side of his life, as he embraced the role of a ‘gentleman farmer’ during a recent Hollywood actors’ strike. The four-month-long strike, led by the SAG-AFTRA actors union over pay and conditions, resulted in Dafoe, like many of his contemporaries, finding himself out of work. It was during this period that Dafoe decided to capitalize on his downtime, retiring to his estate in Italy and immersing himself in agricultural activities.

From the Spotlight to the Farm

Known for his intense performances and dedication to his craft, Dafoe’s transition from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to the simplicity of farm life was unexpected. He spent his days tending to animals, including alpacas, goats, sheep, chickens, and turkeys, and cultivating a vegetable garden. Despite his initial reluctance to talk about his newfound role, fearing it might be deemed ‘boring’ by others, Dafoe shared that he found immense satisfaction in the company of animals and the process of growing vegetables.

A Gentleman Farmer’s Journey

Dafoe’s journey from the limelight to the tranquility of his Italian estate paints a fascinating picture. His shift from acting to farming was not a mere pastime, but an endeavor he approached with the same dedication and passion he is known for in his professional life. The actor’s special relationship with the alpacas on his farm was particularly mentioned.

Returning to the Silver Screen

While Dafoe found joy in the simple pleasures of farming, he admitted that the break from work was longer than he would have preferred. Nevertheless, his experience as a gentleman farmer during the SAG-AFTRA strike has offered a unique perspective on his life beyond Hollywood. As the strike has ended, Dafoe is set to return to the silver screen, carrying with him the experiences and lessons learned from his time on the farm.

Agriculture Arts & Entertainment Italy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

