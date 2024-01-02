en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Willem Dafoe Honored with First Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:20 pm EST
Willem Dafoe Honored with First Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Willem Dafoe, one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors, known for his intense and complex character portrayals, will be honored with the first star of 2024 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This long-awaited recognition is a testament to Dafoe’s incredible talent and significant contributions to the Motion Pictures category.

A Long-Overdue Honor

In a career spanning over four decades and more than 100 films, Dafoe has consistently captivated audiences and critics alike. His performances in films such as Platoon, The Last Temptation of Christ, and Spider-Man have showcased his ability to blur the lines between actor and character, earning him four Academy Award nominations and numerous prestigious accolades.

The Induction Ceremony

The ceremony, scheduled for January 8, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. in Hollywood, California, promises to be a grand celebration of Dafoe’s career. Radio personality Ellen K will host the event, while esteemed actors Patricia Arquette and Pedro Pascal will honor Dafoe with speeches. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the body that oversees the Walk of Fame, expressed pride in recognizing Dafoe’s immense talent and contributions to cinema.

Looking Ahead

With two major projects lined up for 2024, including the sequel to Beetlejuice and a remake of Nosferatu, Dafoe’s star on the Walk of Fame marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in his already illustrious career. Fans can watch the event livestreamed on the official Walk of Fame website, celebrating the actor’s past successes while looking forward to his future endeavors.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Christina Aguilera Kickstarts Vegas Residency with a Fresh New Look

By BNN Correspondents

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Unleashes New Year's Banner and Gameplay Enhancements

By Salman Khan

Weekend of Diverse Live Music in North Fri

By BNN Correspondents

Savannah's First Bluegrass Festival: Yonder Mountain String Band to Headline

By BNN Correspondents

Game of Thrones Spinoff 'Nine Voyages' Shifts to Animation: George R.R ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 5 mins
Game of Thrones Spinoff 'Nine Voyages' Shifts to Animation: George R.R ...
heart comment 0
Rachel Lindsay: From Prosecutor to Reality TV Star and Media Personality

By BNN Correspondents

Rachel Lindsay: From Prosecutor to Reality TV Star and Media Personality
Noel Gallagher Embraces Sobriety for Health and Music in 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Noel Gallagher Embraces Sobriety for Health and Music in 2024
‘Rebel Moon’ Dominates Netflix Charts: A Look at the Streaming Platform’s Top Performers

By BNN Correspondents

'Rebel Moon' Dominates Netflix Charts: A Look at the Streaming Platform's Top Performers
Rap Icon The Game Reflects on Support from Kanye West and Dr. Dre

By BNN Correspondents

Rap Icon The Game Reflects on Support from Kanye West and Dr. Dre
Latest Headlines
World News
Devils' Forward Timo Meier to Miss Game against Capitals due to New Injury
21 seconds
Devils' Forward Timo Meier to Miss Game against Capitals due to New Injury
Arizona Cardinals' Comeback Victory: A Beacon of Hope for 2024
52 seconds
Arizona Cardinals' Comeback Victory: A Beacon of Hope for 2024
Pakistan's Senate Opposition Leader Calls for Public Welfare Focus in Upcoming Elections
2 mins
Pakistan's Senate Opposition Leader Calls for Public Welfare Focus in Upcoming Elections
Bionic Arms and Battle Tanks: Stories of Resilience and Challenge
3 mins
Bionic Arms and Battle Tanks: Stories of Resilience and Challenge
A Year in Golf: Unraveling the Championships and Tournaments of the Season
3 mins
A Year in Golf: Unraveling the Championships and Tournaments of the Season
Keir Starmer Takes Stand Against Cronyism in Government
4 mins
Keir Starmer Takes Stand Against Cronyism in Government
Chicago Bears' DJ Moore Undergoes Routine Drug Test After Milestone Performance
4 mins
Chicago Bears' DJ Moore Undergoes Routine Drug Test After Milestone Performance
Mayor Van Johnson's Vision for Savannah: Livability and Balance
4 mins
Mayor Van Johnson's Vision for Savannah: Livability and Balance
Davante Adams: A Beacon of Resilience and Performance in Fantasy Football
5 mins
Davante Adams: A Beacon of Resilience and Performance in Fantasy Football
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
7 mins
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
8 mins
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
37 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
5 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app