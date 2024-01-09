en English
Arts & Entertainment

Willem Dafoe Speaks on Streaming’s Impact on Complex Films

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
In a recent interview with The Guardian, Academy Award-nominated actor Willem Dafoe shared his thoughtful insights on the evolving landscape of movie consumption, particularly the impact of streaming platforms on complex films. Dafoe voiced concerns over a noticeable shift towards simpler content on streaming platforms, a trend he attributes to viewers’ preference for easy entertainment in the comfort of their homes.

Streaming vs Cinema: A Battle for Attention

One of the primary concerns Dafoe raised was the difference in audience attention between home viewing and traditional cinema. He lamented the loss of social discourse around films, a quintessential aspect of the cinema experience, which has been diluted as more viewers turn to streaming. In his words, “The cinema operates on a communal level, it’s about collective viewing and sharing ideas, something that’s missing in the isolated viewing experience at home.”

Film Financing: A New Paradigm

Beyond the changing consumption patterns, Dafoe also commented on the shift in film financing. He noted the entry of unconventional entities into the industry, such as toy companies, which focus on content that doubles as a vehicle for merchandise. This shift, according to him, poses a threat to the production of intricate movies that don’t necessarily cater to mass-market appeal.

Willem Dafoe: A Career of Diversity and Risk

Despite acknowledging these challenges, Dafoe proudly continues to diversify his roles and take risks in his career. His upcoming appearances in “Beetlejuice 2” and “Nosferatu”, along with his recent recognition with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, reflect his unwavering commitment to the craft. Emphasizing the importance of variety, Dafoe likened an actor’s career to an ecosystem, stating, “It’s like planting different seeds rather than relying on a single ‘monocrop’.”

While Dafoe modestly described himself as not the best source for film industry analysis, he did acknowledge the dominant role of streaming services like Netflix in production and distribution. Dafoe concluded his thoughts by expressing hope for a future where challenging films can coexist alongside easy entertainment, without being marginalized.

Arts & Entertainment
