Arts & Entertainment

Willem Dafoe Reveals the Significant Influence of Directors in His Role Selection

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Acclaimed actor Willem Dafoe has shed light on his role selection process, revealing the significant influence directors have on his decisions. The 68-year-old actor spoke candidly about his experience working with Yorgos Lanthimos, the director behind his latest movie ‘Poor Things’, and the importance of a director’s vision in defining his characters.

Uncompromising Directors and Dafoe’s Choices

In the realm of cinema, Dafoe has often been known for his preference for directors who are unyielding and distinct in their creative approach. His choices seem to be guided by the presence of filmmakers who refuse to compromise their artistic integrity. ‘Poor Things’ is no exception, as Dafoe was drawn to the role of Dr. Godwin Baxter due to the strong creative stance of its director.

A Commitment to Creative Integrity

Dafoe’s commitment to artistic integrity is evident in his career, which is peppered with collaborations with directors who share a similar ethos. His recent comments imply that he will continue this trend, adding to his esteemed repertoire. Dafoe values the directors who test his boundaries, infusing his acting with a sense of wonder and possibility.

The Role of Dr. Godwin Baxter

Reflecting on his role in ‘Poor Things’, Dafoe emphasized the importance of the character creation process. His portrayal of Dr. Godwin Baxter was enhanced through extensive make-up and preparation, indicative of the actor’s dedication to bringing his characters to life. This commitment, coupled with the uncompromising vision of the director, has once again resulted in a powerful performance, affirming Dafoe’s standing as one of the most respected actors in the industry.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

