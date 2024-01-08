en English
Arts & Entertainment

Willem Dafoe Honored with First Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST
Willem Dafoe Honored with First Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2024

Willem Dafoe, the versatile actor known for roles in films like ‘Poor Things’ and ‘Spider-Man,’ graced Hollywood with his rare public appearance as he was honored with the first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2024. Dafoe’s wife, Giada Colagrande, whom he has been married to for 18 years, joined him in celebrating this milestone. Their romance, described as impulsive and romantic, began after a chance meeting in Rome and has been a pillar of support in Dafoe’s illustrious career.

A Star-Studded Affair

Amid the glitz and glamor of the Hollywood Boulevard, Dafoe, dressed in a navy suit, and Colagrande, in a black mini dress with a sleeveless cardigan, shared a special moment over his star. The 68-year-old actor was lauded by his ‘Poor Things’ castmate, Pedro Pascal, who referred to him as the greatest American actor of their lifetime. Fellow actors Patricia Arquette and Mark Ruffalo, who have worked with Dafoe in the past, also attended the ceremony, making it a star-studded affair.

Gratitude and Humility

Dafoe expressed immense gratitude and humility during his acceptance speech. He acknowledged his roots in Appleton, Wisconsin, and paid tribute to another famous figure from Appleton, magician Harry Houdini. He also credited his wife for her unwavering support and for teaching him ‘gratitude’ and the importance of appreciating his good fortune. Dafoe’s passion for the arts was evident as he spoke about the crucial role artists and entertainers play in shaping a better world.

An Illustrious Career

Dafoe’s successful Hollywood journey spans over a hundred films, with his portrayal of the Green Goblin in ‘Spider-Man’ being one of his most recognizable roles. His career highlights include his film debut in ‘Heaven’s Gate,’ a breakout role in ‘Platoon,’ and an acclaimed performance in ‘Shadow Of A Vampire.’ Despite several Oscar nominations, the coveted award has eluded him so far. His most recent work, ‘Poor Things,’ fetched two Golden Globe awards and is currently showing in theaters. With the addition of the Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the first of 2024, Dafoe’s contribution to the film industry has been permanently etched into Hollywood’s history.

Arts & Entertainment
