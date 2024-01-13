en English
Willard Magombedze: Thriving in the Content Creation Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
In the dynamic world of film and content creation, one name stands out from the crowd: Willard Magombedze, popularly known as Slimaz. A creative filmmaker from Zimbabwe, Slimaz has carved his niche in an industry where creativity and consistency are paramount.

Surviving in the World of Content Creation

With the advent of social media and digital platforms, content creation has become increasingly accessible. This democratization of creativity has led to a surge in the number of creators vying for attention on global platforms. Amidst this influx, Magombedze’s advice to emerging filmmakers is both timely and insightful. He emphasizes the importance of producing diverse, engaging content and maintaining consistency to remain relevant.

Adapting to the Landscape

While acknowledging that Zimbabwe’s film industry is still in its infancy, lacking serious corporate support, Magombedze refuses to be daunted. Instead, he adapts to the new landscape, thriving by using his creativity to overcome these challenges. His popular dramas, such as Tunga and Tindike, have aired on local television. However, he has also embraced digital platforms, streaming works like Hakata and Rudo on his YouTube channel, Slimaz Pro tv.

Collaborating Beyond Films

Magombedze’s creativity isn’t confined to film production. He has also collaborated with well-known musicians, such as Mathias Mhere and Pah Chihera, on their music videos. This versatility not only broadens his creative scope but also opens up new avenues for collaborations and cross-industry innovation.

As the film and content creation industry continues to evolve, creators like Willard Magombedze are leading the way, showing that with creativity, adaptability, and a little bit of audacity, it’s possible to not only survive but thrive in this exciting landscape.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

