en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Will Smith Recounts ‘One and Only Date’ with Pepa on ‘Class of ’88’ Podcast

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:19 pm EST
Will Smith Recounts ‘One and Only Date’ with Pepa on ‘Class of ’88’ Podcast

In a recent revelation that stirred up waves of nostalgia, legendary actor Will Smith recounted his ‘one and only date’ with Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton from the iconic hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa. The intriguing anecdote came to light during an episode of the ‘Class of ’88’ podcast, where Smith invited the rap stars to discuss their meteoric rise to fame in the 1980s and recollect their past encounter.

Unveiling the ’88 Encounter

The episode, which was released in the fall, witnessed Smith candidly sharing details of his date with Pepa back in early 1988. At the time, both were in Los Angeles, with Pepa single and Smith, now 55, leaving no stone unturned to impress his date. His efforts included renting a white Mercedes convertible and planning a Hollywood Hills sunset drive. Despite his well-laid plans, Smith revealed that he was extremely nervous throughout the date, constantly worried about his lack of real ‘game’ and his safety.

A Memorable Gesture

One moment that stood out for Pepa was when they encountered a homeless person. Smith, in a gesture that left a lasting impression on Pepa, generously handed over a $100 note to the individual. Despite Smith’s efforts and the positive impression he made, their romantic connection was short-lived.

Enduring Relationships and the Power of Hip-Hop

However, Smith emphasized that the brief romantic spark did not affect his long-standing relationships within the music fraternity. He, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Salt-N-Pepa have always maintained a good rapport. The podcast episode also marked the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, with Salt-N-Pepa reflecting on their successful career and the genre’s evolution. They expressed their amazement at their continued success and busy schedule, attributing it to the enduring power and love for hip-hop culture.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Square Enix's Dragon Quest Tact to End Service by February 2024

By Salman Khan

Behaviour Interactive Invites Player Feedback for Dead by Daylight with New Survey

By Salman Khan

From Barbie Dolls to Hollywood: A Look Back at Physics in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Angelica Panganiban's LA Reunion with Friends; Kim Chiu Confirms Breakup with Xian Lim

By BNN Correspondents

Music Mogul Simon Cowell Hits $100 Million Mark, Balances Success with ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 20 mins
Music Mogul Simon Cowell Hits $100 Million Mark, Balances Success with ...
heart comment 0
Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Sheds New Light on Priscilla Presley’s Life

By BNN Correspondents

Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Sheds New Light on Priscilla Presley's Life
Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings

By Salman Khan

Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings
Zeenat Aman: A Nostalgic Encounter and Anticipation for Future

By BNN Correspondents

Zeenat Aman: A Nostalgic Encounter and Anticipation for Future
Mumbai’s 2024 Cultural Calendar: A Melange of Art, Music, and Community Events

By BNN Correspondents

Mumbai's 2024 Cultural Calendar: A Melange of Art, Music, and Community Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed
20 seconds
Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed
Matt Hardy's Take on The Devil's Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds
31 seconds
Matt Hardy's Take on The Devil's Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively
52 seconds
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively
Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny
1 min
Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny
Seoul Protestors Rally in Solidarity with Gaza: A Call for Global Action
2 mins
Seoul Protestors Rally in Solidarity with Gaza: A Call for Global Action
5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic
2 mins
5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic
Konya Rally Echoes Turkish Solidarity with Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
4 mins
Konya Rally Echoes Turkish Solidarity with Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
Ministry of Defence Dismisses Allegations of Bias in Republic Day Parade Tableau Selection
5 mins
Ministry of Defence Dismisses Allegations of Bias in Republic Day Parade Tableau Selection
Vintage Hangover Cure 'Prairie Oyster' Gains New Acclaim
5 mins
Vintage Hangover Cure 'Prairie Oyster' Gains New Acclaim
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
17 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
5 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app