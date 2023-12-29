Will Smith Recounts ‘One and Only Date’ with Pepa on ‘Class of ’88’ Podcast

In a recent revelation that stirred up waves of nostalgia, legendary actor Will Smith recounted his ‘one and only date’ with Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton from the iconic hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa. The intriguing anecdote came to light during an episode of the ‘Class of ’88’ podcast, where Smith invited the rap stars to discuss their meteoric rise to fame in the 1980s and recollect their past encounter.

Unveiling the ’88 Encounter

The episode, which was released in the fall, witnessed Smith candidly sharing details of his date with Pepa back in early 1988. At the time, both were in Los Angeles, with Pepa single and Smith, now 55, leaving no stone unturned to impress his date. His efforts included renting a white Mercedes convertible and planning a Hollywood Hills sunset drive. Despite his well-laid plans, Smith revealed that he was extremely nervous throughout the date, constantly worried about his lack of real ‘game’ and his safety.

A Memorable Gesture

One moment that stood out for Pepa was when they encountered a homeless person. Smith, in a gesture that left a lasting impression on Pepa, generously handed over a $100 note to the individual. Despite Smith’s efforts and the positive impression he made, their romantic connection was short-lived.

Enduring Relationships and the Power of Hip-Hop

However, Smith emphasized that the brief romantic spark did not affect his long-standing relationships within the music fraternity. He, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Salt-N-Pepa have always maintained a good rapport. The podcast episode also marked the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, with Salt-N-Pepa reflecting on their successful career and the genre’s evolution. They expressed their amazement at their continued success and busy schedule, attributing it to the enduring power and love for hip-hop culture.