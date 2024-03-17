Will Smith Expresses Deep Connection with Saudi Culture and Cuisine on 'Big Time' Podcast

Hollywood superstar Will Smith recently made headlines with his profound expressions of affinity for Saudi Arabia during an engaging episode of the 'Big Time' podcast. Smith, known for his versatile roles in World Cinema, shared his insights and experiences, portraying a deep sense of belonging to the Middle East, particularly to Saudi Arabia, and a newfound love for its rich culinary traditions.

Discovering the Heart of Saudi Arabia

Smith's journey through the Kingdom marks his third visit, each time uncovering new facets of the country's vibrant culture and progressive vision. His travels have taken him from the coastal city of Jeddah to the futuristic landscapes of Neom, and finally to the bustling capital of Riyadh. With each visit, Smith finds himself more entrenched in the local ethos, stating, "I feel like I belong to the Middle East in general, whenever the sun shines, I think I was the genie of the magic lamp in a previous life," showcasing his whimsical connection to the region's desert culture.

A Taste of Tradition: Smith's Culinary Adventure

One of the highlights of Smith's visit was his exploration of Saudi cuisine, guided by the charismatic host of the 'Big Time' podcast, Amr Adib. Adib, seizing the opportunity to share the country's gastronomic delights, invited Smith to indulge in traditional dishes such as 'kabsa and Grish.' Smith's enthusiastic response, "Tonight is the big night for Saudi Food," underscores his eagerness to immerse himself in local flavors and culinary practices. This interaction not only highlights the cultural exchange but also Smith's openness and curiosity towards new experiences.

Embracing the Desert Culture

Smith's affection for Saudi Arabia extends beyond its culinary delights to a deeper appreciation for its desert culture and lifestyle. His candid reflections reveal a personal journey of discovery and connection, resonating with many who find solace and inspiration in the vastness of the desert. The actor's visits, characterized by genuine interactions and cultural immersion, serve as a testament to the Kingdom's evolving global image and its appeal to international icons like Smith. Furthermore, his experiences in Saudi Arabia, including attending the inaugural AlUla Camel Cup and engaging with local talents, illustrate the country's burgeoning influence in arts, entertainment, and fashion.