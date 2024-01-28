Will Barry Keoghan Be the Next James Bond? Speculation Rises

Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who has been steadily climbing the ladder of Hollywood stardom, is now considered a favorite for the iconic role of James Bond. The position has been vacant since Daniel Craig's celebrated tenure came to an end. The buzz around Keoghan's potential as the next 007 has been fueled by his successful run in the film Saltburn and his previous accolades, which include a Best Actor nomination at both the Golden Globes and BAFTAs, and a BAFTA win for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Keoghan's Rising Star Power

Betting odds currently indicate Keoghan is closing in on other frontrunners for the Bond role, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Henry Cavill. Despite missing out on an Oscar nomination for Saltburn, Keoghan's gripping performance has resonated with audiences, sparking interest and speculation about his fit as the next man to don Bond's iconic tuxedo. Speaking about the rising buzz, Ladbrokes spokesperson Alex Apati said, "It's clear that the public is keen to see Keoghan as 007."

Keoghan's Upcoming Projects

In addition to the Bond speculation, Keoghan is gearing up for his role in the Irish thriller Bring Them Down. The actor has expressed his excitement about the opportunity, particularly the chance to work with local Irish crews and contribute to the telling of Irish stories. Furthermore, Keoghan is slated to portray the legendary outlaw in the biopic Billy the Kid, a role he is passionate about. The film is expected to release in late 2024.

Anticipation Builds Around Keoghan's Career

The film industry and audiences alike are on tenterhooks as they anticipate Keoghan's next move. Will he step into the shoes of the suave British spy? Or will he continue to build his career with diverse, challenging roles? Regardless of the outcome, Keoghan's star power continues to rise, and the world is watching keenly.