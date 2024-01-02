Wilco Reveals Their Annual Recommends Playlist: A Glimpse into the Band’s Musical Journey

America’s beloved rock band, Wilco, has unveiled their annual Recommends playlist, a curated selection of their favorite music from the past year. The playlist encapsulates an eclectic blend of albums, reflecting the diverse musical tastes of the band.

Wilco’s Collective Musical Picks

Throughout the year, each member of Wilco independently submits their preferred albums, culminating in a collective playlist that represents the band’s shared musical journey. Among the albums that garnered multiple nods from the band were Lankum’s ‘False Lankum’, Lana Del Rey’s ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’, Sleaford Mods’ ‘UK Grim’, and Heejin Jang’s ‘Me and the Glassbirds’. Notably, their self-produced album ‘Cousin’, crafted by Cate Le Bon, also made the cut, further emphasizing the band’s admiration for their own work.

A Showcase of Musical Diversity

The Recommends playlist also includes a broad spectrum of other significant albums. These include Anna St Louis’s ‘In the Air’, Gina Birch’s ‘I Play My Bass Loud’, Joanna Sternberg’s ‘I Got Me’, Lewsberg’s ‘Out and About’, Melenas’ ‘Ahora’, Lonnie Holley’s ‘Oh Me Oh My’, Ratboys’ ‘The Window’, Wednesday’s ‘Rat Saw God’, The Tubs’ ‘Dead Meat’, The Clientele’s ‘I Am Not There Anymore’, Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s ‘The Ones Ahead’, and Mantana Roberts’ ‘Coin Coin Chapter 5: In the Garden’.

The 2024 Wilco Solid Sound Festival

In related news, Joanna Sternberg, Ratboys, and Wednesday have been confirmed as performers at the upcoming 2024 Wilco Solid Sound Festival. This further demonstrates Wilco’s commitment to not only creating compelling music but also promoting a variety of artists and genres within the industry.

The Recommends playlist is available for streaming on multiple platforms, including Spotify, Tidal, and BNDCMPR, offering fans an intimate glimpse into the musical minds of Wilco.