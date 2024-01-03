en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Wicked’ Co-Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Ink Matching Tattoos in Tribute to Their Roles

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:37 pm EST
‘Wicked’ Co-Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Ink Matching Tattoos in Tribute to Their Roles

Co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, of the forthcoming film adaptation of ‘Wicked,’ have etched a lasting tribute to their off-screen camaraderie and on-screen roles. In a poignant gesture that speaks volumes of their bond, the duo has inked identical tattoos bearing the phrase ‘For Good’ in a vintage typewriter font, nestled on the palms of their hands. This phrase, borrowed from a cherished duet sung by their characters in the beloved musical, is now a permanent symbol of their shared journey.

Art Imitates Life

Grande, who breathes life into Galinda/Glinda the Good Witch, and Erivo, who embraces the complexity of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, unveiled their tattoos on social media. They also showcased a matching poppy flower tattoo etched along the side of their hands. This additional inked homage is a subtle nod to the original ‘Wizard of Oz.’ The twin tattoos encapsulate a shared experience, a testament to their roles in the film adaptation of the popular musical ‘Wicked.’ The film, a two-part release, is slated to debut Part One on November 27, 2024, and Part Two on November 26, 2025.

A Year Packed with Musical Biopics

2024 appears to be a year marked by highly-anticipated musical biopics. Besides ‘Wicked,’ Grande will also star in a musical biopic based on the Broadway musical ‘Mean Girls.’ This film features other big names like Ryan Reynolds and Timothée Chalamet, directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr, and penned by Tina Fey. Another musical biopic to look forward to is based on the life of British singer Amy Winehouse. Titled ‘BACK TO BLACK,’ the film casts English actress Marisa Abel in the lead role and hits the screens on May 10, 2024.

‘Wicked’ Co-Stars’ Tattoo Tribute

The matching tattoos are not just a tribute to ‘Wicked,’ but also a testament to the friendship and connection Grande and Erivo have built during the filming of this musical. Erivo has even referred to Grande as a ‘family member for life.’ As the stars gear up for the movie’s release in November 2024, these tattoos stand as a reminder of the cherished memories associated with their roles in ‘Wicked.’

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

