Arts & Entertainment

Why Justin Lin’s Bourne Legacy Sequel Starring Jeremy Renner Never Progressed

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:35 pm EST
Why Justin Lin’s Bourne Legacy Sequel Starring Jeremy Renner Never Progressed

Director Justin Lin, popularly renowned for his contributions to the Fast and Furious franchise, recently shed light on the reasons behind the stalling of the sequel to 2012’s The Bourne Legacy. Despite initial plans, which included Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Aaron Cross and Lin being slated to direct, the project never moved beyond the development phase. The revelation came during a podcast titled ‘Happy Confused Sad.’

Shelving of the Bourne Legacy Sequel

The Bourne Legacy, a spinoff from the original Bourne trilogy, introduced audiences to a new character, Aaron Cross, played by Jeremy Renner. The movie extended the narrative of The Bourne Ultimatum, and its sequel promised to further this story. However, the return of Matt Damon and director Paul Greengrass to the franchise led to the shelving of the sequel plans, resulting in the release of the movie ‘Jason Bourne’ in 2016.

Despite these changes, Lin, who was approached by Universal Studios to direct the sequel, with Andrew Baldwin on board as the screenwriter, viewed the experience positively. He expressed a wish to utilize elements of the work developed with Baldwin and Renner in future projects.

The Future of the Bourne Franchise

Whilst discussing the Bourne series, Frank Marshall, the producer, expressed doubt about Renner’s return to the franchise. Quoting Marshall, “Probably not. I don’t know… That story is still out there as well but it’s not… we’re not talking about it.” He did, however, hint at the possibility of another Damon-led Bourne movie, given the previous success of ‘Jason Bourne’ at the box office.

Currently, a new Jason Bourne film is under development at Universal, with Edward Berger in negotiations to direct. However, it remains unclear whether the new movie will tap into the storylines developed for the stalled Bourne Legacy sequel, or carve out an entirely new narrative in the Bourne universe.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

