'Why Does Nobody Remember My World?' Light Novel Gets Anime Adaptation

A new anime adaptation of the light novel series 'Why Does Nobody Remember My World?' penned by Kei Sazane and illustrated by neco, has been officially announced. The light novel, which commenced in 2017 and ended with its ninth volume in 2020, is set in an alternate reality where the victorious human tribe, led by the hero Sid in the five tribal wars, suddenly finds their triumph erased.

A World Without Heroes

The narrative unfolds through the eyes of Kai, the protagonist, who finds himself in a world where humans have been defeated by the other tribes and are oppressed by dragons and demons due to Sid's absence. Further deepening the intrigue, Kai is a forgotten entity in this new world, remembered by none.

Challenging the Dominant Enemy Races

Unfazed by his forgotten status, Kai stumbles upon a mysterious girl named Rinne, and together they set off on a daring quest. Wielding the hero's sword and mastering his martial arts, Kai dares to challenge the dominant enemy races, seeking to restore balance in a world gone awry.

The Creative Team

The anticipated anime adaptation will be brought to life under the direction of Tatsuma Minamikawa. Satoru Sugizawa will handle the series' composition, while Hiromi Kato is set to design the characters. The animation production is entrusted to Project No. 9. The light novel has also spawned a manga adaptation courtesy of Arikan, with nine volumes published so far and more in the pipeline.