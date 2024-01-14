Whoopi Goldberg’s Oscar Journey: Persuaded by Patrick Swayze to Join ‘Ghost’

In a rare revelation, Whoopi Goldberg, the acclaimed actress known for her comedic timing and dramatic depth, shares how she was brought on board for the iconic film ‘Ghost’. The story, recounted in an excerpt from Dave Karger’s book ’50 Oscar Nights’ featured in People magazine, is both captivating and insightful, adding an unseen layer to the film’s legacy.

Patrick Swayze: The Persuasive Force

The narrative unfolds with Goldberg receiving a call from her agent, Ron Meyer. Meyer conveys that Patrick Swayze, who had already signed for the film, was insisting on Goldberg’s involvement. Goldberg, intrigued by Swayze’s steadfastness, agreed to meet with him and director Jerry Zucker. Swayze’s personal plea during the meeting convinced Goldberg to take on the role of the eccentric psychic Oda Mae Brown, despite her initial reservations.

Underestimating ‘Ghost’

Goldberg shares that she was initially oblivious to the potential success of ‘Ghost’. It was only after seeing the completed film that she realized its immense potential. This candid admission offers an intriguing glimpse into the unpredictable nature of the film industry, where surefire successes can often be elusive.

Swayze and Goldberg: A Bond Beyond the Screen

Goldberg’s fond memories of her late co-star Swayze are heartwarming. She praises his character and reveals his instrumental role in securing her the part without an audition, despite the producers’ apprehensions that her strong persona might overshadow the film. This testament to Swayze’s belief in Goldberg’s talent and his commitment to ensuring her participation further solidifies their off-screen bond.

Goldberg’s performance in ‘Ghost’ was rewarded with an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1991, making her the second Black actress to win in that category since Hattie McDaniel’s landmark win in 1940. This achievement, coupled with her previous Oscar nomination for ‘The Color Purple’ in 1986, solidifies Goldberg’s status as a trailblazer in the industry.