Whoopi Goldberg and Co-Hosts Reflect on the Difficulties of Hosting Award Ceremonies

In a recent episode of the daytime talk show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg candidly discussed the pressures and challenges that come with hosting award ceremonies. Goldberg, known for her own experiences as an award show host, described these roles as ‘brutal,’ underscoring the difficulty of navigating an atmosphere that can often feel like a high-stakes gamble.

The View on Hosting Award Shows

Goldberg’s comments came in the wake of mixed reactions to comedian Jo Koy’s performance as the host of the recent Golden Globes. While she admitted to not having seen the ceremony herself, she expressed admiration for Koy, emphasizing that any perceived difficulty on his part wasn’t due to a lack of talent. ‘It’s not about being funny. It’s about being able to handle the room,’ Goldberg stated.

Co-hosts Chime In

Fellow co-host Ana Navarro shared a less favorable perspective on Koy’s stint as host, admitting that she found his performance less than amusing. On the other hand, co-host Haines defended Koy, underscoring the critical role of comedians in such events and advocating for a more understanding approach to their performances. ‘Comedians are there to push boundaries and make us uncomfortable,’ Haines commented.

Behind the Scenes of Award Show Hosting

Alyssa Farah Griffin, joining in on the discussion, praised Koy as a ‘nice person.’ However, she suggested that the roast-style hosting might not be his forte, even though she observed improvements in his performance as the event progressed.

Reflecting on his Golden Globes experience, Koy himself admitted that it was a ‘tough room,’ acknowledging the inherent challenges of the hosting role. ‘It’s a brutal gig,’ he noted, echoing Goldberg’s sentiments.