Who Will Fire Up Netflix's One Piece Season 2 as Portgas D. Ace?

In a surge of anticipation, fans of the popular manga/anime series, One Piece, are awaiting the second season of Netflix's adaptation, poised to introduce the much-anticipated character of Portgas D. Ace. Known for his fire-wielding abilities courtesy of the Mera Mera no Mi Devil Fruit, Ace is not just a character, but a symbol of burning resilience and tenacity, attributes that are pivotal to his role in the narrative.

Casting Call for Ace

Playing Ace is no small feat. The character is the surrogate older brother of the series' protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, sharing not only physical resemblance but also a vibrant optimism and profound empathy. The casting decision is thus of paramount importance, with several promising actors in the running.

Among the potential candidates are Diego Tinoco, Danny Ramirez, Aaron Dominguez, David Castro, Eman Esfandi, Michael Cimino, and Xolo Mariduea. Each of these actors brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the table, with Xolo Mariduea standing out as an especially fitting choice. His age proximity to Ace and his demonstrated range in both action and drama make him a compelling potential choice.

High Expectations Following Season One

The first season of this adaptation has set a high bar, with its successful casting decisions and faithful representation of Eiichiro Oda's original story. As such, the portrayal of Ace in the second season could prove crucial for the continuation of the series. The stakes are high, but the rewards are potentially enormous.

Anticipating the Release

The second season of Netflix's One Piece adaptation is slated for release on August 31, 2023. The series follows Monkey D. Luffy and his band of pirates, the Straw Hats, on their quest for the legendary treasure, One Piece. With the impending arrival of Ace and the Arabasta arc, the anticipation is palpable, and the expectation is that the new season will delve deeper into the narrative's complexities and the characters' intricate relationships.