Who Will Be The New Face of 'Naagin 7'? Casting Rumors Abuzz

The entertainment industry is in a flurry of excitement as rumors swirl around the casting of the upcoming seventh season of the immensely popular supernatural drama 'Naagin'.

Will Ankita Lokhande grace the screen?

At the heart of these speculations is Ankita Lokhande, the talented actress who recently exited another show, and is now rumored to be in talks for the lead role in 'Naagin 7'. If the rumors turn out to be true, Lokhande will be taking over the reigns from Tejasswi Prakash, who magnificently portrayed the lead character in the previous season. Bollywood industry insider Salman Khan recently hinted at Lokhande's involvement in multiple projects, and her potential casting in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show is highly anticipated.

Abhishek Kumar and Ankit Gupta also in the mix?

Adding fuel to the fire of speculation, Abhishek Kumar, the runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 17', is also rumored to have been approached for a role in 'Naagin 7'. Kumar's recent interaction with Mirchi Bollywood, where he responded to these speculations with laughter and non-committal answers, has only intensified the curiosity surrounding the show's casting. Ankit Gupta, another prominent name in the industry, is also being considered for the series.

Ekta Kapoor's visit to 'Bigg Boss 16' house stirs rumors

Intriguingly, there were also rumors about Ekta Kapoor scouting for the lead during her visit to the 'Bigg Boss 16' house, with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer being floated as potential candidates. 'Naagin 6', which concluded in July of the previous year, featured Tejasswi Prakash and was the franchise's longest season ever. It garnered audience acclaim for its engaging content and Prakash's stellar performances, setting a high bar for the upcoming seventh season. With such a rich legacy, 'Naagin 7' promises to continue the thrilling saga and set new benchmarks in the realm of supernatural dramas.