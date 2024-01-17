Who Decides War: A Triumphant Return to Paris Fashion Week

Who Decides War (WDW), the fashion powerhouse co-founded by Ev Bravado and Tela D'Amore, is making an anticipated return to the Paris Fashion Week with their fall 2024 menswear collection. This significant moment marks a return to where WDW previously showcased their fashion prowess, including an unforgettable collaboration with Off-White in spring 2019.

A Deep Connection to Paris

For WDW, the return to Paris is more than just a geographical shift. It is a return to their creative roots, fostered through their friendships with influential designers like Heron Preston and Virgil Abloh, and their history of creative workshops in the city since 2018. This deep-seated bond with Paris, aptly referred to as the City of Light, not only enhances the brand's global appeal but also enriches its design ethos.

'Luxury Detention' Aesthetic

The fall 2024 collection presents an intriguing narrative with a distinct aesthetic described by D'Amore as a 'luxury detention' vibe. This unique concept is embodied in models' bruised appearances that align with the Gianthood theme, a creative nod to the biblical tale of David and Goliath.

Craftsmanship at its Finest

The collection is remarkable for its craftsmanship, especially evident in pieces like the overweave leather jacket and pants, and the labor-intensive 'mummy' pants. Bravado and D'Amore's design strengths shine, particularly in the intricate bondage-style leather and cloth strap jacket that merges various aesthetic influences. By choosing to focus on refining their craft, the designers reflect a growing trend among their peers to shun the spectacle of fashion shows, thereby redefining the dynamics of the fashion industry.

As WDW makes its triumphant return to Paris, it not only carries forward its legacy but also sets new benchmarks in fashion with its unique aesthetic, exceptional craftsmanship, and a deep-seated connection to the city that has been an integral part of its journey.