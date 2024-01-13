en English
Arts & Entertainment

Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival: A Resplendent Return of Tradition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival: A Resplendent Return of Tradition

In the heart of Cambridgeshire, the village of Whittlesea came alive with the vibrant hues and rhythmic beats of the Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival. A tradition that harks back to the late 1800s, the festival made a triumphant return this year, bathing the village in a festive glow and resuscitating a custom that has been an integral part of the community’s heritage.

The Straw Bear Takes Centre Stage

The festival’s centerpiece, the Straw Bear, paraded through the village streets, escorted by a retinue of attendants. Spectators flocked to engage with the Straw bear, their faces lit up with joy as they snapped photos and reveled in the celebratory atmosphere. The Straw Bear, a local adorned in a straw costume, is a significant symbol of the festival, a custom that was revived in 1980 after being proscribed in 1909.

Dance and Music, the Soul of the Festival

The festival’s soul was portrayed through traditional dances and music. The Red Leicester Morris dancers and Pig Dyke molly dancers, renowned for their unique costumes and face paint, captivated the audience with their performances and musical renditions. These groups, an integral part of the festival, added to the allure and charm of the event.

Boost for Local Businesses and Community Spirit

With an estimated attendance of up to two thousand people, the festival served not just as a cultural spectacle, but also as a significant boost to local businesses. The influx of visitors opened up avenues for local shops and eateries, contributing to the local economy. The festival, however, is not just about tradition and commerce. It is a testament to the enduring community spirit, a celebration of heritage, and a nod to the village’s rich history.

The festival’s grand finale is the burning of the Straw Bear effigy on Sunday. This symbolic act paves the way for a new bear to be created from the next harvest, signifying the cyclical nature of life and the continuity of traditions. With over 250 dancers and musicians participating, the Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival stands as a beacon of cultural preservation, a reminder of the importance of maintaining and cherishing our roots.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

