Arts & Entertainment

White Square International Festival of Creativity Calls for Global Participation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
White Square International Festival of Creativity Calls for Global Participation

White Square International Festival of Creativity has lit a beacon for creative professionals worldwide, opening its doors for submissions. This festival, known for its rich array of categories, invites entries that span the gamut of creative communication, including advertising, marketing, and design.

A Broad Spectrum of Categories

Participants can showcase their work across a multitude of domains, from social media and strategy to effectiveness and social impact. The festival’s inclusivity is emblematic of its commitment to capturing the full breadth of modern creative communication. In an era where digital platforms are increasingly becoming the primary channels for creative expression, White Square offers a space for recognition of talent in digital and traditional mediums alike.

A Generous Submission Period and Early Bird Deadline

With the early bird deadline set for December 22, 2023, the festival provides a generous submission window, allowing contestants ample time to prepare their entries. This timeline offers creative professionals a unique opportunity to thoroughly refine their work and present their best efforts to an international audience.

243 Nominations Spread Over Eight Contests

The festival will be accepting entries in a total of 243 nominations spread over eight contests, culminating on May 3, 2024. This wide array of nominations is a testament to the festival’s commitment to representing the diversity of creative expression. The festival’s official website is the portal for submissions, providing an efficient and streamlined process for contestants from all corners of the globe.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

