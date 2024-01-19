White Plains Mayor Tom Roach Receives Prestigious 2024 Public Leadership in the Arts Award

On the grand stage of the US Conference of Mayors' 92nd Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C., White Plains Mayor Tom Roach was presented with the 2024 Public Leadership in the Arts award. The accolade, bestowed by the Americans for the Arts in partnership with the United States Conference of Mayors, recognizes his outstanding contributions in fostering a vibrant arts scene in the city of White Plains.

Award for Excellence in Arts Leadership

The National Award for Local Arts Leadership, as the honor is formally known, is presented to mayors of cities with a population under 100,000. This year, the spotlight was on Mayor Roach, highlighting his exceptional work in promoting arts and culture in White Plains. The award also underscores the significance of his initiatives, which were instrumental in engaging the community in the appreciation and support of the arts.

Unveiling a Vibrant Arts Scene

Notable among Mayor Roach's achievements is the successful staging of the local jazz festival, JazzFest White Plains. This event, along with the collaboration with ArtsWestchester for the Serious Fun Arts Fest, has brought a variety of concerts and new art installations to the city. These efforts have not only enhanced the city's cultural landscape but have also carved out a space for the community to actively engage in art and culture.

A Model for Other Cities

Mayor Roach's leadership in promoting the arts goes beyond events and festivals. His work alongside arts and business partners has created a blueprint for how cities can foster a thriving arts scene. His recognition on a national platform like the USCM's Winter Meeting is a testament to his successful efforts in making White Plains a city that lives and breathes art and culture.

While Mayor Roach was honored for his work in a city with a population under 100,000, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones was recognized for her contributions to larger cities. Similarly, Colorado Governor Jared Polis was acknowledged for his leadership in state arts. These leaders, like Mayor Roach, are painting a vibrant picture of the future of arts in America, one city at a time.